‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Lenny Henry on his roaring 60s, writing for kids and facing Lord of the Rings trolls: ‘They sit in their pants, slagging off anything different’
Lenny Henry’s mum used to say to him: our lives are like gardens. Be careful what you plant in them because everything needs tending. “And I don’t think I’ve planted my own garden very judiciously,” Henry says when we meet for lunch on a mild September afternoon. It is three weeks to the day since he published a volume of his memoirs, Rising to the Surface. In another three, his children’s novel, The Book of Legends, will appear in bookshops. Overnight, episodes of the new The Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, will appear online; Henry has a small role as a hobbit. At home in Oxfordshire he keeps a copy of The Sopranos scripts on his bedside table, to help him sharpen his showrunning work on an imminent ITV drama about the Windrush generation. GQ magazine recently suggested that Henry was undergoing a renaissance (a “Lenaissance”, they said) but honestly, all through his long career, Henry has flitted and filled his days like this, gigging, writing, acting, campaigning, broadcasting, studying.
Amália Rodrigues was the queen of which Iberian music style? The Saturday quiz
1 Which novel’s title alludes to the start of 15 August 1947?. 2 The Sixth Yamaguchi-gumi is the largest group of what?. 3 Which tennis player inspired the Bum Bum ice-cream?. 4 Which writing system was once called “letters of the birds”?. 5 Amália Rodrigues was the...
100 worst horror films of all time
Stacker curated a list of the 100 worst horror films of all time, which we calculated using a combination of IMDb and Metacritic data from September 2022. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
