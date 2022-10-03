Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Christmas Island sold; clean-up begins
Christmas Island has been sold to a local group who have big plans for the little island out in King’s Bay. The island, only about a half-acre big, is accessible only by boat. There is only one structure on it – a brick house built in 1960.
Citrus County Chronicle
Morriston Baptist Church Quilters hosting bazaar
The Morriston Baptist Church Quilters will hold a bazaar featuring handcrafted, quilted, and unique items and lap quilts for sale at the Morriston Baptist Church, located north of Dunnellon at 3141 SE U.S. 41. The sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and Oct....
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1850 April 05 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners, in observation of an act of the general assembly, met in session at the house of P.H. Davis for the purpose of examining the state tax book. The audit found an error of 4 cent in favor of the state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual music festival, food truck rally returns
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankeetown man dies after SUV collides with multiple objects
A Yankeetown man died Friday night after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with several objects, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The 66-year-old man was traveling westbound on County Road 40 East at approximately 11 p.m. According to the news release, as the man was proceeding west, the vehicle veered to the right, where it traveled off of the road and onto the north grass shoulder.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness affordable housing project makes permitting progress; new details revealed
A proposed affordable housing project for seniors in Inverness got closer to coming to fruition after the city council Tuesday approved a zoning change. The developer also submitted more proposed details about their project that will offer 100 apartments to residents at least 55 years old. Council members will vote...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lizanich newcomer to Inverness politics; calls for younger voice
Sometimes it takes a new set of eyes to lead Inverness into the future and make what’s already a good place to live into a better one. That continues to be part of the focus behind Crystal Lizanich’s campaign for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by long-time councilman David Ryan.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for threatening, cutting woman with samurai sword
A Homosassa man was jailed for allegedly threatening and harming a woman with a samurai sword after he struck and strangled her. Kyle John Michael Eldred was arrested the morning of Sept. 29 on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery involving strangulation, and battery.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for driving stolen truck into patrol car before fleeing
A Homosassa man was taken into custody for allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck into a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car before he led deputies on a vehicle chase. Deputies apprehended 21-year-old Damien Michael Shade early Sept. 29 at the intersection of West Noble Street and South Lecanto...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson man arrested for burglary
BRONSON — A Bronson man was arrested after breaking into a local business on Sept. 29. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, a resident, who lives close to the business, heard someone kicking the door down at approximately 6:20 a.m., which led numerous deputies to responded to the location.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Supervisor of Elections reminds voters of Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for General Election
Tammy Jones, Supervisor of Elections for Levy County, reminds voters that Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 8 General Election. "I encourage all eligible Levy County citizens who wish to participate in the General Election to register to vote," Jones said. "Voters have several options to register in Levy County, and my office will hold extended hours of operation on October 11 to ensure that all eligible citizens have the opportunity to register."
Citrus County Chronicle
Gas prices spike despite tax holiday
Gas prices Thursday at some stations throughout Citrus County shot up as much as 30 cents per gallon. This caused some raised eyebrows among motorists considering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lifting of the state gas tax in October and Pres. Joe Biden’s release of more emergency reserves.
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
Citrus County Chronicle
Top drivers to go Full Throttle
Twenty-five of the best Super Late Model drivers in and around Florida have made their commitments to Saturday’s Annual Full Throttle 100 at Citrus County Speedway. “It’s going to be a great race,” CCS General Manager Camron Ray said.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the tropics on Monday, one of which has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Warriors throttle winless Leesburg First Academy, 51-0
LECANTO — It might have been a cool fall evening Friday at Warrior Park, but it was a hot “Summers” night for the Seven Rivers football team and its senior running back. The Warriors’ Brent Summers, a 6-foot, 195-pound bruising tailback, rushed for five first-half touchdowns, guiding his team to a resounding 51-0 homecoming victory over Leesburg First Academy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland, Williston move up in FHSAA's latest football power rankings
- Record: (4-0) - Class/Region: 1R-Region 4. - Overall Rank: No. 30 (previously, No. 35) - Class Rank: No. 2 (previously, No. 1) - Overall Rank: No. 25 (previously, No. 40) - Class Rank: No. 1 (previously, No. 3) Chiefland moves up five spots in the latest overall rankings while...
