While the benefits of play are well known, not all children in the Rochester City School District have access to it as part of their education, says the new PlayROCs report. The analysis takes aim at improving policies, practices and environments that encourage equitable and culturally responsive playful learning in the school district. The report, released this week, is a collaborative effort of the Healthi Kids Coalition, a Common Ground Health initiative; parent and youth leaders; and organizations including the Strong National Museum of Play and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO