FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Daughter of Malcolm X delivers remarks at YWCA luncheon
All the funds that were raised at the luncheon will go toward the YWCA's programs, which support women and families in need.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester faith groups launch Stop the Violence community church fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Faith and community leaders came together at the spot where 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was shot last week, praying for an end to the gun violence in Rochester. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is starting a new series of events aimed at...
13 WHAM
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
wdkx.com
Rochester PAB Member On Paid Leave
Rochester Police Accountability Board is back in the news. Mike Higgins was placed on paid administrative leave, there are no details on what happened other than personal reasons. Back in September two other members were fired from the board. .PAB staff member placed on administrative leave | WHAM (13wham.com)
‘Happy Hour for the Homeless:’ Batman of San Jose co-hosts fundraising series
For every drink purchased, the bar or restaurant will donate one dollar to the House of Mercy or Recovery All Ways.
Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm. “Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
rochesterfirst.com
‘Our kids are scared’: Community organizations team up to fight against violence in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County announced Wednesday they are partnering up with other community organizations to continue their fight against violence in Rochester. The announcement came after recent fatal shootings and an incident where a three-year-old boy was critically injured during a...
City agrees to $12 million settlement with Prude family
The city of Rochester has agreed to pay $12 million to settle the wrongful death claim brought by Daniel Prude’s family, Mayor Malik Evans announced today. Prude died in March 2020 after an encounter with city police officers left him unconscious. He succumbed in Strong Memorial Hospital a week after his March 28 arrest having never regained consciousness.
New 24-unit apartment building for people without housing in Rochester
In 2020, there were 815 homeless individuals on any given night in Monroe County.
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude's kids
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
Rochester-area Red Cross volunteer describes efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
News 8 is partnering with the Red Cross for a telethon Friday to benefit those impacted by Ian from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.
Not all RCSD students can access playful learning, report says
While the benefits of play are well known, not all children in the Rochester City School District have access to it as part of their education, says the new PlayROCs report. The analysis takes aim at improving policies, practices and environments that encourage equitable and culturally responsive playful learning in the school district. The report, released this week, is a collaborative effort of the Healthi Kids Coalition, a Common Ground Health initiative; parent and youth leaders; and organizations including the Strong National Museum of Play and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.
Rochester to pay $12 million to Daniel Prude’s family for death
Here’s the recurring cycle: police officer wrongfully kill a Black person, police officer faces no criminal charges, tax payers pay millions of dollars to on behalf of the city to settle the impending lawsuit. Wash, rinse, repeat. Daniel Prude was killed by Rochester police officers in March 2020. In...
Another Rochester Police Accountability Board leader suspended
"To my knowledge the staff has continued to move forward with the goals and agenda of the PAB," Bascoe said.
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
"Well, start with construction, engineers, construction companies, this place is going to be enormous."
Rochester Rundown: City settles over Prude, Ashton trial begins, Marijuana legal to grow
It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed!
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
