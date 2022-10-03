ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester PAB Member On Paid Leave

Rochester Police Accountability Board is back in the news. Mike Higgins was placed on paid administrative leave, there are no details on what happened other than personal reasons. Back in September two other members were fired from the board. .PAB staff member placed on administrative leave | WHAM (13wham.com)
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm. “Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We […]
CLARENCE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Rochester Beacon

City agrees to $12 million settlement with Prude family

The city of Rochester has agreed to pay $12 million to settle the wrongful death claim brought by Daniel Prude’s family, Mayor Malik Evans announced today. Prude died in March 2020 after an encounter with city police officers left him unconscious. He succumbed in Strong Memorial Hospital a week after his March 28 arrest having never regained consciousness.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Not all RCSD students can access playful learning, report says

While the benefits of play are well known, not all children in the Rochester City School District have access to it as part of their education, says the new PlayROCs report. The analysis takes aim at improving policies, practices and environments that encourage equitable and culturally responsive playful learning in the school district. The report, released this week, is a collaborative effort of the Healthi Kids Coalition, a Common Ground Health initiative; parent and youth leaders; and organizations including the Strong National Museum of Play and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

