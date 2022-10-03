ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Passes Away

The Buffalo Sabres are six days away from their regular season opener, next Thursday at KeyBank Center against the Ottawa Senators. On Friday, however, the team announced that one of their first goaltenders passed away. The Sabres announced that Dave Dryden passed away at the age of 81. Dryden was...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Rebounds, Tears From a Bubble Player

It is not often we use the word “bromance” in a headline, but with a bit of prodding, Shelly Anderson went there. Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen are a misadventure away from a buddy cop movie. I imagine Jeff Carter saying, “I’m too old for this,” over and over. The Nashville Predators released a video of the type of meetings with players that you never see but happen with every team and usually with an unhappy ending. The investigation into potential sexual assaults by Hockey Canada players is closer to the end. The NHL trade rumors are warming around Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators, and the New York Islanders paid Mathew Barzal.
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with

Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
Detroit reduces roster by nine

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Ed Westfall, The Colorful Islanders Captain

From flying planes to housing rookies, Ed Westfall gave the expansion Islanders some personality. Ed Westfall originally found out he was a New York Islander thanks to a customs agent at Logan Airport in Boston. Left unprotected by the Boston Bruins in the 1972 Expansion Draft, he was snatched up...
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)

Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki

Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
Hockeyville Hub: Day 3

Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
Twillingate legend celebrates Hockeyville with special Stanley Cup moment

TWILLINGATE, Newfoundland -- There was a long list of potential stops for the Stanley Cup when it arrived in this picturesque fishing town to celebrate winning Kraft Hockeyville 2020. There was only one must-stop, though, on Wednesday. "The Iceberg Man," Cecil Stockley. The 72-year-old is known by tourists for the...
Westgarth helps strengthen hockey's ties as part of NHL strategic team

League executive, former forward growing sport by collaborating with developmental organizations. Kevin Westgarth is looking to improve hockey's connections from the NHL down to the junior leagues. The vice president of the NHL's newly formed Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration Group is on a mission to grow the sport by...
