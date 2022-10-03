ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Updated: Hudson tops River Falls to claim at least share of BRC soccer title (20 photos)

Hudson boys’ soccer coach Steve Sollom didn’t like the way Thursday night’s game against River Falls started, but he liked how it finished. The Wildcats struck first in the second round Big Rivers Conference Tournament game, but Hudson scored the next three, including two by Shawn Berger, to lift the Raiders to a 3-1 victory and at least a share of the BRC title.
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Hudson Star-Observer

Three individuals qualify for D1 state golf tourney

New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there. Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset rider wins high honors at Western Dressage championship

Jamie Rushton of Somerset and Boonafide Flirt, a 19-year-old quarter horse mare, earned World Championship as well as Reserve Overall in the exceptional rider division and high score for the Wisconsin Dressage Association. The 2022 Western Dressage World Championship Show was held Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at the Lazy E Arena...
SOMERSET, WI
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Big band, big books, big carnival this week

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge — and garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Johnson, an Emmy award-winning crooner, and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa, indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers.
HUDSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
Hudson Star-Observer

Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale

Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
HUDSON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WOODBURY, MN

