3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Sierra Sun
Falling for autumn: Colors pop as temperatures drop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Autumn is here and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise again, reaching its peak illumination at 1:54 p.m. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the full moon is around sunset, when the moon is just beginning to shine above the horizon.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
Sierra Sun
Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival. For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Sierra Sun
Good Morning Truckee to feature new faces, leaders in community
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Good Morning Truckee next week will feature new leaders in the region. The event will include Sierra Sun Publisher Rob Galloway, Tahoe Forest Health Chief Operating Officer Louis Ward, Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie and Jessica Penman who began her role this week as the Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s CEO/president.
2news.com
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
FOX Reno
Reno company raises money for employees burned by equipment explosion
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno company is calling on the community after a tragic incident put four employees in the hospital. Last week, a team from local paving company Nevada Paving was filling roadway cracks when the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in extremely hot, sticky material.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
Sierra Sun
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Betty
Betty’s name suits her well since she’s quite a stunning and beautiful feline. She is about as sweet as a cat can be and loves being with people of all ages. Betty is an affectionate lady who wants what every cat wants: a safe, comfortable home where she can be loved. She not only loves being around people, but she’s a sucker for chin scratches, and a warm lap to cozy up on.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
10-year sentence in third felony DUI for Tahoe man
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was sentenced Tuesday to 3-10 years in prison after admitting to a third instance of felony driving under the influence, may face another charge out of the state of Maine. Brandon Allen Yauger, 48, has already served three straight years in...
Sierra Sun
Placer County Library expands access to digital content
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County’s digital library has expanded. Thousands of new digital titles, e-books, e-magazines and more are now accessible to Placer County Library cardholders. Access to the new digital content is made possible through a reciprocal lending agreement with regional library systems in the counties...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Record-Courier
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
nnbw.com
‘Made in America’ bet pays off for Reno firm
The COVID-19 pandemic proved especially tough on Reno-based circuit board manufacturer EE Technologies, but a renewed focus on Made in America products has lifted the company to new heights. EE Technologies, founded in 2000 by President Sonny Newman, earned more than half its annual revenue from its production facility in...
