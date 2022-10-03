Betty’s name suits her well since she’s quite a stunning and beautiful feline. She is about as sweet as a cat can be and loves being with people of all ages. Betty is an affectionate lady who wants what every cat wants: a safe, comfortable home where she can be loved. She not only loves being around people, but she’s a sucker for chin scratches, and a warm lap to cozy up on.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO