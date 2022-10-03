Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Hardy Treated for ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Crash, Requests Prayers for Bus Driver
Hardy is requesting prayers for his tour family in the wake of a serious tour bus accident that took place on the way back to Nashville from a show in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday night (Oct. 1). "There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we...
Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Other Country Stars Support HARDY After Bus Crash
Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the country music artists who are reaching out to Hardy after his bus crash. In case you did not hear, then on Saturday, Hardy was hospitalized. His tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tennessee. Hardy has been released from the hospital and is on the mend. Still, there are those sending words of support his way.
Yakima Herald Republic
Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed
Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed. Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed, injuring him and others. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional...
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Nashville Property Goes Up for Sale: Take a Tour
Those searching for a new property to buy can have a piece of music history from Music City itself as the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn is selling her Nashville home. Loretta Lynn’s Rural Nashville Home Is An Opportunity For Some Lucky Home Buyers. Loretta Lynn is putting her...
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report
Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'
Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her
You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.
