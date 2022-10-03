ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Yakima Herald Republic

Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed

Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed. Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed, injuring him and others. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Bristol, TN
Entertainment
City
Arlington, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tour Bus#Bus Driver#Amc#Hardymusic Hardy
OK! Magazine

Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report

Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her

You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy