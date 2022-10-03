Tuesday marked the official end of an oddball fashion month. There were a few standout shows, but it often felt like designers were puzzling over how to reconnect with an audience that’s eager for just the slightest sign that the industry gets them. Or…gets it. We’re not asking for much; just a sense that fashion designers understand what our daily lives are like and what kinds of luxuries might feel good. (I saw a five inch long engraved lighter at Cartier, for example, that set my heart a-racing. But a gizmo-powered dress by Chloe, based on the designer’s passion for nuclear fusion? Not so much.) We want a little surprise, and we want someone to reach out and alight some fantasies we didn’t know we had. No one is deluded enough to think that we’re going to return to the mania-genius of the mid- to late-90s. It’s more that one too many designers feel like they’re treading water. We love Paris when it sizzles; we even love Paris when it drizzles. But Paris when it fizzles? You’re testing us!

