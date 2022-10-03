Bronx drill MC Kay Flock got a big look when he teamed up with Cardi B on this summer's "Shake It." He's set to release new project The D.O.A. Tape Deluxe this fall and is today sharing a new cut from the project in the shape of Gucci Mane collaboration "Geeked Up." The pair go verse for verse over a smooth beat that splits the difference between their drill and trap backgrounds. A video, directed by Kaiyah Napri and Launch Team, takes the action to Flock's New York with both rappers traversing the city in a 4X4. Check that out above.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO