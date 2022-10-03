Read full article on original website
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.
The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.

We get it—summer gets all the festival glory. But the celebrations don't quit just because the temperature drops. Toss on a few extra layers, then head out to stuff your face with tacos and tequila, shred on Sedona's famed slickrock trails, or relive the '90s with Eddie Vedder and friends on the California coast. All that matters is that you're having a good time.
YOGA・
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
What does it take to rise above and make an impact? Find out from the CEO of Pernod Ricard, Ann Mukherjee in this upcoming webinar. Register now →
How Wolverine Worldwide Uses 3D Models To Do Business Better in the 21st Century
The state of retail is changing, and innovative brands—like Wolverine Worldwide—are racing to keep up with new technologies and ways of doing business. To get some insight into the rapidly evolving landscape of brand-retailer relationships, we sat down with Barry McGeough, the global vice president of innovation at Wolverine, to chat about how the company is preparing for the future and what outdoor brands everywhere can do to better connect with their retailers.
The Recovery Gear I Carry Overlanding
The Recovery Gear I Carry Overlanding

I write this via Starlink satellite Internet, from a remote alpine meadow in Montana, 25 miles from the nearest paved road. Being able to visit special places like this is the reason I enjoy off-road travel (née overlanding), but doing so also means accepting risk and preparing for stuff to go wrong. What happens if I get stuck? Here's the gear I carry to ensure I'll always get out, how it works, and what you need to know to use it safely.
CARS・
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
getnews.info
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
Q&A: The First Woman to Win ‘Alone’ Endured a Wet and Icy Hell
In late July, producers of The History Channel’s hit survival/reality show Alone debuted a spinoff series that promised to be an even greater test of grit and wilderness skill than the original format. Called Alone: Frozen, the series handpicked six previous contestants and then dropped them onto a barren stretch of Labrador, Canada’s remote Atlantic coastline at the onset of winter. There, they would pursue a solitary survival lifestyle using ten survival tools, and anyone to last 50 days would split a $500,000 prize purse. Unlike a normal Alone season, where contestants enjoy weeks of warm temperatures before the first cold snap, Alone: Frozen would force cast members to endure the arctic freeze from day one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Ways to Save Money on Travel This Fall
7 Ways to Save Money on Travel This Fall

This was the summer that everyone decided to travel again. Sixty percent of Americans had plans for a summer vacation, according to a 2022 summer travel survey by Deloitte. And good for them. After being locked up for over two years due to the pandemic, we all deserved a much-needed getaway.
Brand Marketing Is Changing. Here’s How To Keep Up.
It’s no secret marketing has changed dramatically in the past few decades. Our agency, WH inc., has been around since 1969, and for more than 50 years we’ve been experimenting, adapting, and improving our ways of doing business constantly—because in marketing, those who stand still fall behind fast.
Is It OK to Wear Socks with Rock Climbing Shoes?
I have noticed that hardly anyone wears socks in their rock shoes. Hardly is an understatement. Actually, I may be the only climber on Earth who wears socks. To me, socks make sense. Rock shoes, even expensive ones, are uncomfortable and socks add a bit of cushion and a hygienic layer. Am I wrong to wear socks?
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TechCrunch
Google answers Meta’s video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video
As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his piece about Make-A-Video, text-to-video systems aren’t new. Earlier this year, a group of researchers from Tsinghua University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released CogVideo, which can translate text into reasonably high-fidelity short clips. But Imagen Video appears to be a significant leap over the previous state-of-the-art, showing an aptitude for animating captions that existing systems would have trouble understanding.
We Just Launched Our New Fundraising Platform: Find Your Good
We Just Launched Our New Fundraising Platform: Find Your Good

Think about your most profound outdoor experience. The one where it all began, your love of being outside, your connection to nature, and your discovery of a new passion. Think about your sense of awe during that moment at how you fit into the natural world and the unspeakable beauty of it all.
How TikTok is changing the music industry
We've been tracking TikTok's ascent from social-media newcomer to music power player. Here's a breakdown of how TikTok runs the music industry.
In a World of FKTs, I Prefer to Go Slow. Really Slow.
In a World of FKTs, I Prefer to Go Slow. Really Slow.

"I really did spend 16-plus hours covering fewer than three miles".
What Elite Athletes Are Eating in Winter
What Elite Athletes Are Eating in Winter

With a change in season comes a change in eating. In the winter, most of us crave heartier, warmer meals, like soups and stews, oatmeal, or roasted potatoes. "If you live somewhere cold, you naturally want to eat a little heavier in the winter," says Jessica LaRoche, a sports nutritionist who works with elite athletes at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. "But if you're doing winter sports, you still want to fuel your body well for that."
salestechstar.com
Holiday eBook Released for eCommerce Companies by Freestyle Software
Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has released an updated version of “Freestyle’s Ultimate Holiday Order & Inventory Management Ebook”, a comprehensive holiday guide for eCommerce brands. The holiday season is a critical time of...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M
How’s that for brevity in newsletter introductions? Let’s get to it so we can crack open a Liquid Death and let the week sag off into the murky distance of memory sooner rather than later. — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Uh-oh: Binance, one of...
