Miami, FL

Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View

Who doesn't love a good happy hour? Even better, who doesn't love a good happy hour with a view?. In Miami, there’s no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop. Below are the best bars...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Protesters Fear City Will Turn Tower Theater Into Tourist Trap

Amid the barking of street vendors and the clatter of game pieces from nearby Domino Park, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Tower Theater on Tuesday, October 4. Some attendees were experienced filmmakers whose movies have won awards at the Miami Film Festival. Some were aspiring artists who dream of seeing their works on the venue's silver screens. Still, others were longtime residents of Little Havana who remember arriving in Miami from Cuba in the 1960s and watching pictures at the Tower Theater to learn about American culture.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Your Guide to Miami's Art Season 2022-23

Nu Deco Ensemble at the Colony Debut. The city's hippest chamber orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble, returns with its first performance at the Colony Theatre. Joining the ensemble on stage is Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo. On December 10, Nu Deco takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center with Fugees member Wyclef Jean, Colombian duo Monsieur Periné appears on March 2, and multi-instrumentalist Derrick Hodge on April 28. You can also catch shows with soul-pop duo Lawrence on January 21 and rock band X Ambassadors on April 1 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. 8 p.m. Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $71.50 to $101.50. Jose D. Duran.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets

There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
MIAMI, FL

