Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County stands up for Stand Down in support of local veterans; event set for Oct. 15
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. "Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh
A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers...
Lompoc Record
About Town: SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
Santa Barbara Independent
Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Pale Blue Dot says fundraising deadline met for space center; claim under review by city
Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck. The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of...
Lompoc Record
Joe Armendariz: 'Strategic pause' needed to ensure Lompoc cannabis industry success | Guest Commentary
On Sept. 20, the Lompoc City Council took up an issue at the behest of cannabis dispensary operators in the city. The item for the City Council’s consideration, in essence, was a “Strategic Pause” and whether it should be adopted to allow time to assess the situation in Lompoc relating to the number of approved retail licenses.
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idesignarch.com
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch
Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Lompoc Record
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Lompoc Record
Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary
My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,105.
Ventura, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ventura High School football team will have a game with Buena High School on October 06, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0