Santa Ynez, CA

Lompoc Record

Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park

A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree

We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
idesignarch.com

Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch

Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary

My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday

A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
SOLVANG, CA
mustangnews.net

A 'hot spot' for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
SANTA MARIA, CA
High School Football PRO

Ventura, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VENTURA, CA

