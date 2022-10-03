ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions aren't winning, but we're seeing a historic amount of points in their games

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzhYu_0iK6l8Gs00

In some alternate universe, we're excited about the Detroit Lions today.

On Sunday they were without running back D'Andre Swift and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark. That's three big-time playmakers. Without them, Detroit put up 520 yards and 45 points. That's one of the more impressive offensive days we'll see this NFL season, given the absences. Finally, the Lions have an exciting team again!

Yeah, nobody is talking about that.

The Lions' rapid improvement on offense is entirely overshadowed. The Lions had 45 points but the Seattle Seahawks scored 48. They had 555 yards. Seattle isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse either. The Lions are 1-3 mostly because they can't stop anyone.

The Lions defense has been truly awful this season. At least we're seeing a lot of points.

Lions are scoring a lot of points

Lions games are like Big 12 games at this point.

According to NFL Research, the 281 points scored in the Lions' first four games is an NFL record. They've scored 140 and allowed 141.

The Lions lead the NFL in points scored with 140. The Kansas City Chiefs are second at 129.

They also lead the NFL in points allowed, and by a wide margin. The Seahawks are second at 115.

That's quite a difficult combination to achieve. Even though the NFL likes to encourage scoring, it's stunning to see 70 total points being scored on average in one team's games. You might see that on Saturday but not on Sunday very often.

The good news is the Lions' offense. They've put together a lot of fun talent. The offensive line is excellent. Swift, St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson are among the best at their position. They'll even add playmaking first-round receiver Jameson Williams, coming off a torn ACL last season, at some point this season. Jared Goff is doing a nice job orchestrating it all. The playcalling has been very effective.

That's the good news.

Lions giving up many points, too

The Lions defense is a problem. Detroit was playing catch-up the entire game on Sunday. The Lions defense had a shot to come up with one play to perhaps win the game. It was third-and-five in the fourth quarter. The Lions trailed 41-38, and a stop likely would have forced a punt on fourth down. The Seahawks handed the ball to Rashaad Penny, who ran 41 yards for a touchdown.

That sums up the Lions' defense through four games. The Seahawks had 320 yards passing and 235 yards rushing. The Lions couldn't stop anything.

"That was a poor defensive performance," rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We have to do better. Your offense scores 45, I think we have to win that game."

There are questions about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was featured prominently on "Hard Knocks," though head coach Dan Campbell said he's not going to make a change right now.

Somehow, the Lions are going to have to get better on defense or lose a lot of games. They've already lost games in which they scored 35, 24 and 45 points.

At least Lions games have been fun to watch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 5 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 5 lineups!. New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers (London) Sit: All Giants but Saquon Barkley. Start: Romeo Doubs. The Giants are dealing with a ton of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Boston 25 News WFXT

How the Phillies defied 11 years of pain to notch a cathartic, crucial win No. 1 against the Cardinals

A lot can happen in 11 years. Two teammates can become the most prolific battery in baseball history. Another can leave for a disappointing decade in Los Angeles, then return home with a valedictory flourish. A minor leaguer can turn into a reliable shortstop, then into a reliable second baseman who has played more regular season games than any active major leaguer without tasting the postseason. Then again, nothing has to happen in 11 years. And for the Philadelphia Phillies, nothing did, not in the playoffs at least.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals

The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy