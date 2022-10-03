More than 200 baby sea turtles are recuperating after being rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. There, staff and volunteers from the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center categorized them by species and size, assessed their health, and are now caring for them until their release.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO