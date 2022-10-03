Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
"Warm blob" helped invasive algae wipe out kelp forest
Marine heatwaves helped invasive algae wipe out a native underwater kelp forest in Mexico, with potentially dramatic effects for the entire ecosystem, according to a new study published by De Gruyter. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands in Mexico are usually dominated by the giant kelp species Macrocystis pyrifera....
earth.com
Non-native species can have unexpected benefits
Over the past half a century, scientific awareness of non-native species – often called “invasive species” – has increased substantially, to the point where anyone with a “green conscience” has heard of them and their negative impacts. However, according to a new study led by Brown University, the long-standing biases against these species have hindered the acknowledgement and understanding of some of their benefits.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Great White Sharks Gather at Site of Fatal Attack
Though a pair of orca whales are hunting them, a marine biologist told Newsweek, while "predator avoidance is a possibility, we cannot discount other factors."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Tree Hugger
200 Baby Sea Turtles Rescued after Hurricane Ian
More than 200 baby sea turtles are recuperating after being rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. There, staff and volunteers from the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center categorized them by species and size, assessed their health, and are now caring for them until their release.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
KCEN TV NBC 6
The predator becomes the prey: Killer whales hunt sharks in new graphic video
HARTENBOS, Mossel Bay — The great white shark is often thought of as one of the scariest apex predators on the planet, but a new video shows that they may no longer be at the top of the food chain. The Ecological Society of America has captured footage of...
earth.com
Painted ladies may be resilient to climate change
Every spring, swarms of colorful butterflies called painted ladies can be spotted in Southern California as they make their way back to breed. Some years, the number of migrating butterflies is in the millions. California is also home to painted lady populations that do not migrate and require food sources...
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
earth.com
Blue whales use changes in the wind to locate food
A recent study led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has shed new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The experts used a directional hydrophone – a specialized underwater microphone that records sounds and identifies the direction from which they originate – to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. By using these sounds, they tracked the movements of blue whales and discovered how these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations
Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Agricultural stakeholders in July roundly criticized a draft of the report, saying it...
WCVB
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
earth.com
Climate change could lead to civilization collapse
In a new opinion piece published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of international scientists has urgently called for more research about the specific pathways by which human civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. “Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the...
earth.com
Even a tiny amount of oil can damage seabird feathers
Unrefined – or “crude” – oil has been spilled into the sea in massive amounts following ecological disasters such as the Exxon Valdez or the Sea Empress spills. Moreover, oil is also routinely released into the environment in moderate volumes due to extraction and transportation activities. According to a new study led by the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland, oil pollution poses a significant threat to many already endangered seabird populations.
Catch and Release Shark Fishing Makes the Predator's Blood Boil
Researchers have demonstrated the physical exertion undergone by sharks during catch and release fishing, with potentially devastating consequences.
Comments / 0