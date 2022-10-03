ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

"Warm blob" helped invasive algae wipe out kelp forest

Marine heatwaves helped invasive algae wipe out a native underwater kelp forest in Mexico, with potentially dramatic effects for the entire ecosystem, according to a new study published by De Gruyter. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands in Mexico are usually dominated by the giant kelp species Macrocystis pyrifera....
Non-native species can have unexpected benefits

Over the past half a century, scientific awareness of non-native species – often called “invasive species” – has increased substantially, to the point where anyone with a “green conscience” has heard of them and their negative impacts. However, according to a new study led by Brown University, the long-standing biases against these species have hindered the acknowledgement and understanding of some of their benefits.
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
200 Baby Sea Turtles Rescued after Hurricane Ian

More than 200 baby sea turtles are recuperating after being rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. There, staff and volunteers from the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center categorized them by species and size, assessed their health, and are now caring for them until their release.
Painted ladies may be resilient to climate change

Every spring, swarms of colorful butterflies called painted ladies can be spotted in Southern California as they make their way back to breed. Some years, the number of migrating butterflies is in the millions. California is also home to painted lady populations that do not migrate and require food sources...
Blue whales use changes in the wind to locate food

A recent study led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has shed new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The experts used a directional hydrophone – a specialized underwater microphone that records sounds and identifies the direction from which they originate – to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. By using these sounds, they tracked the movements of blue whales and discovered how these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations

Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Agricultural stakeholders in July roundly criticized a draft of the report, saying it...
Climate change could lead to civilization collapse

In a new opinion piece published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of international scientists has urgently called for more research about the specific pathways by which human civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. “Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the...
Even a tiny amount of oil can damage seabird feathers

Unrefined – or “crude” – oil has been spilled into the sea in massive amounts following ecological disasters such as the Exxon Valdez or the Sea Empress spills. Moreover, oil is also routinely released into the environment in moderate volumes due to extraction and transportation activities. According to a new study led by the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland, oil pollution poses a significant threat to many already endangered seabird populations.
SCIENCE

