Ohio State

wnewsj.com

SBA: Loans available due to excessive rainfall

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations in Ohio because of excessive rainfall that occurred from May 1 through June 16. The declaration covers the primary...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

First Financial Bank launches food drive

WILMINGTON – First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center at 647 Fife Ave. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches

A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ahresty supports homeless shelter

Ahresty Wilmington Corporation continual support to the homeless Shelter. Ahresty Wilmington corporation made a $500 donation to support the operation of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through donations of food, canned food and other needed supplies. The CCHS provides...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio

From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio's minimum wage hike, plus more top stories

Ohio’s minimum wage is jumping to $10.10 in January of 2023. The 80-cent increase is the largest since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. Minimum wage has been a key issue for former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley on the campaign trail for Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Braking for breakfast and the health of it

WILMINGTON — Volunteers ranging from medical professionals to high school students worked the 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System Friday morning at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, featuring a Panera...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Another ‘caught’ green-handed

Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT plans projects for next week

Through the week ending October 15, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Locals express safety/security concerns at city council

WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

MHRB sets community forum on mental health, substance use disorders

WILMINGTON — Residents of Clinton County are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for helping others with mental health and substance use disorders at a community forum on Wednesday, October 19. The forum will be held 5:30-7 p.m. at the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

