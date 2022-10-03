Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
SBA: Loans available due to excessive rainfall
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations in Ohio because of excessive rainfall that occurred from May 1 through June 16. The declaration covers the primary...
wnewsj.com
First Financial Bank launches food drive
WILMINGTON – First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center at 647 Fife Ave. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
wnewsj.com
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
wnewsj.com
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
wnewsj.com
Ahresty supports homeless shelter
Ahresty Wilmington Corporation continual support to the homeless Shelter. Ahresty Wilmington corporation made a $500 donation to support the operation of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through donations of food, canned food and other needed supplies. The CCHS provides...
ocj.com
Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio
From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone. The program provides roughly 700 monthly patients with vital medications they otherwise could not afford at no cost.
WCPO
Bill to expand paid parental leave in Ohio would impact virtually no families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill meant to expand paid parental leave in Ohio won't impact the vast majority of families in the state. Only 11 states currently offer total paid family and medical leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Unsurprisingly, Ohio is not one of them.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with...
wvxu.org
Ohio's minimum wage hike, plus more top stories
Ohio’s minimum wage is jumping to $10.10 in January of 2023. The 80-cent increase is the largest since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. Minimum wage has been a key issue for former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley on the campaign trail for Ohio...
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
wnewsj.com
Braking for breakfast and the health of it
WILMINGTON — Volunteers ranging from medical professionals to high school students worked the 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System Friday morning at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, featuring a Panera...
wnewsj.com
Another ‘caught’ green-handed
Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
wnewsj.com
ODOT plans projects for next week
Through the week ending October 15, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
wnewsj.com
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
wnewsj.com
MHRB sets community forum on mental health, substance use disorders
WILMINGTON — Residents of Clinton County are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for helping others with mental health and substance use disorders at a community forum on Wednesday, October 19. The forum will be held 5:30-7 p.m. at the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building,...
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Higher gas prices, home heating costs predicted — Here’s why
The price to heat homes and fill up gas tanks could be on the rise.
