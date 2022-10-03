Read full article on original website
Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
Nina May’s Owners Break Into Chevy Chase With a New Coastal American Restaurant
Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, the culinary duo behind Logan Circle’s super-seasonal mainstay Nina May, just tacked on a Chevy Chase destination for fish, vegetables, and meats sourced from the American coastline. Opal, opening Friday, October 7 for dinner service to start, puts a wood-fired oven to work to...
Fancy Sushi Bar Chef Partners With Pro Skateboarder for Smash Burger Spot on Rainey Street
There’s a new burger spot coming to downtown Austin from Sushi by Scratch Restaurants chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams. Not a Damn Chance Burger will serve out of Idle Hands at 85 Rainey Street starting on Thursday, October 6. Not a Damn Chance Burger will...
Find the World’s Cutest Coffee and Ceramics Truck Parked at an LA Community College
Ryan Lagasse is taking her creations out for a spin on the city’s first coffee-and-ceramics truck. Last week, the ceramicist launched the mobile coffee-and-art operation Little Lamb and partnered with Glendora community college Citrus College, where she will be parked on-campus for the remainder of the academic year. From...
A Seafood Restaurant From a Prolific Prospect Lefferts Gardens Business Owner — And More Openings
Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a seafood restaurant in Prospect Lefferts Gardens from a prolific restaurateur, an Italian halal restaurant in Bay Ridge, and an English bistro with meat pies in the West Village. Here’s a...
Krewe of Red Beans Wins Approval for Bywater Base Amid Neighborhood Pushback
The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved plans this week for a Mardi Gras krewe to transform a Bywater building into its headquarters, as envisioned, including zoning changes that will permit a restaurant with alcohol and live music, despite pushback by some members of the surrounding community. The Krewe of...
Avalon Bakery Opens New Cafe Inside Rivertown Market
Avalon Bakery continues to expand its footprint in southeast Michigan with the opening of an Avalon Cafe location inside the Rivertown Market on East Jefferson. The new location opened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the space formerly occupied by Great Lakes Coffee. Shoppers can expect a variety of coffee and...
Inside Wilson Hardware’s Million-Dollar Makeover in Clarendon
Already-stylish Wilson Hardware, the three-story bar rocking leaf-print walls and candle-lit vibes in a historic location since 2017, unveils a floral-filled facelift and menu alterations this week. The industrial-chic restaurant and lounge (2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.) pays tribute to Virginia Hardware — the hardware shop that was there for...
Rye Plans Fyrefest to Benefit McKinney Location Following Devastating Fire
Following the unfortunate news in August that Rye in McKinney closed down after a fire, the folks there are putting on Fyrefest on Monday, October 10, at their Lowest Greenville location. A representative for the restaurant said it is keeping the details mysterious for now but that a special menu will be served (please not cheese sandwiches), and guest bartenders will be creating cocktails for the night. And a guest DJ, because what would a Fyrefest be without music? Oh, right, a complete disaster.
