Eater

Avalon Bakery Opens New Cafe Inside Rivertown Market

Avalon Bakery continues to expand its footprint in southeast Michigan with the opening of an Avalon Cafe location inside the Rivertown Market on East Jefferson. The new location opened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the space formerly occupied by Great Lakes Coffee. Shoppers can expect a variety of coffee and...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Inside Wilson Hardware’s Million-Dollar Makeover in Clarendon

Already-stylish Wilson Hardware, the three-story bar rocking leaf-print walls and candle-lit vibes in a historic location since 2017, unveils a floral-filled facelift and menu alterations this week. The industrial-chic restaurant and lounge (2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.) pays tribute to Virginia Hardware — the hardware shop that was there for...
LIFESTYLE
Eater

Rye Plans Fyrefest to Benefit McKinney Location Following Devastating Fire

Following the unfortunate news in August that Rye in McKinney closed down after a fire, the folks there are putting on Fyrefest on Monday, October 10, at their Lowest Greenville location. A representative for the restaurant said it is keeping the details mysterious for now but that a special menu will be served (please not cheese sandwiches), and guest bartenders will be creating cocktails for the night. And a guest DJ, because what would a Fyrefest be without music? Oh, right, a complete disaster.
MCKINNEY, TX

