Following the unfortunate news in August that Rye in McKinney closed down after a fire, the folks there are putting on Fyrefest on Monday, October 10, at their Lowest Greenville location. A representative for the restaurant said it is keeping the details mysterious for now but that a special menu will be served (please not cheese sandwiches), and guest bartenders will be creating cocktails for the night. And a guest DJ, because what would a Fyrefest be without music? Oh, right, a complete disaster.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO