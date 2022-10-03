Read full article on original website
Not Michael Really.
4d ago
why did the past sheriff who was black have all black deputies. Seems racist. obvious racism is ignored unless it's politically advantageous.
Ncnovembergirl
4d ago
If this wasn't taken seriously 4 years ago, it's not likely to be taken seriously now. Commissioners, and others noted it but didn't act. The only reason it's being given any notice is because the media got it. There are very few people, law enforcement or civilians who haven't ranted that way. Blacks and whites. While the person that taped it was not wrong, he took advantage of a person that trusted him. That's low. If this was a black sheriff the blacks would be pooping ducks saying he was framed, set up.....whatever.
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
columbuscountynews.com
Rogers Sworn in as Interim Sheriff
Interim Sheriff William “Bill” Rogers was sworn in this morning at 7 a.m., along with deputies and Animal Protective Services staff. Rogers was appointed to the temporary post by the County Commissioners Wednesday. He retired from the State Highway Patrol just this past Friday. The Evergreen resident and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
informnny.com
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
nrcolumbus.com
Commissioners to name acting sheriff at 4 p.m. meeting
The Columbus County Commissioners have called an emergency 4 p.m. meeting today (Wednesday) with the sole purpose of naming an acting sheriff. “The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a sheriff and approve the bond for same,” the notice sent at 1:48 p.m. stated. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ chambers on the third floor of 127 W. Webster St. and will be open to the public.
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
WECT
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North...
NC sheriff rejects calls to resign from DA, others after his racist remarks
The district attorney has urged Jody Greene to “make the honorable decision to resign.”
WRAL
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
nrcolumbus.com
WECT
nrcolumbus.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY NewsChannel 3
