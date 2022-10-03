ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 26

Not Michael Really.
4d ago

why did the past sheriff who was black have all black deputies. Seems racist. obvious racism is ignored unless it's politically advantageous.

Reply(12)
13
Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

If this wasn't taken seriously 4 years ago, it's not likely to be taken seriously now. Commissioners, and others noted it but didn't act. The only reason it's being given any notice is because the media got it. There are very few people, law enforcement or civilians who haven't ranted that way. Blacks and whites. While the person that taped it was not wrong, he took advantage of a person that trusted him. That's low. If this was a black sheriff the blacks would be pooping ducks saying he was framed, set up.....whatever.

Reply(1)
9
Related
carolinajournal.com

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments

There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Rogers Sworn in as Interim Sheriff

Interim Sheriff William “Bill” Rogers was sworn in this morning at 7 a.m., along with deputies and Animal Protective Services staff. Rogers was appointed to the temporary post by the County Commissioners Wednesday. He retired from the State Highway Patrol just this past Friday. The Evergreen resident and...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
WHITEVILLE, NC
informnny.com

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Commissioners to name acting sheriff at 4 p.m. meeting

The Columbus County Commissioners have called an emergency 4 p.m. meeting today (Wednesday) with the sole purpose of naming an acting sheriff. “The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a sheriff and approve the bond for same,” the notice sent at 1:48 p.m. stated. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ chambers on the third floor of 127 W. Webster St. and will be open to the public.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nrcolumbus.com

Fair Bluff marks funds for sewers, police needs and streets

In its meeting Tuesday, the Fair Bluff Town Council adopted plans for administering about $1.8 million in state funding, part-time consultant Al Leonard said. The council also approved a Christmas bonus for town employees and announced plans to break ground on the “uptown” business center two weeks from now.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrest reports from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2

Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy