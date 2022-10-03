ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

wdhn.com

UPDATE: Pike County road now open

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Paramedics identified in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 near the 62-mile marker south of Brundidge, in Pike County. The two passengers with Parrish include patient Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy, and the on-board paramedic, Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan. Both were injured when the ambulance left the roadway, struck a ditch, hit a tree, and caught fire.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Pike County, AL
wtvy.com

Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator. When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County ambulance crash

Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wdhn.com

Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO

ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
ARITON, AL
CBS 42

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
DOTHAN, AL

