Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
UPDATE: Paramedics identified in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 near the 62-mile marker south of Brundidge, in Pike County. The two passengers with Parrish include patient Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy, and the on-board paramedic, Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan. Both were injured when the ambulance left the roadway, struck a ditch, hit a tree, and caught fire.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator. When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Pike County ambulance crash
Pike County ambulance crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
Two-vehicle accident shuts down Webb & Kinsey road briefly, sends minor to the hospital
DOTHAN), Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday morning around 7:30, a two-vehicle accident shut down Webb rd. at the intersection of Kinsey rd. just about a half-mile from Carver 9th Grade Academy. Crews have since cleared the roadway. The accident sent a minor to a local hospital with minor injuries, police...
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
