NZXT Unveils N7 B650E Board for Ryzen 7000

NZXT has pulled the covers off (yet also kept them on) a new motherboard to accompany AMD’s Ryzen 7000 -series processors. The N7 B650E has the shrouded look we’ve come to expect from the firm’s other offerings , and keeps the strong wireless networking and storage options.

(Image credit: NZXT)

(Image credit: NZXT)

(Image credit: NZXT)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

B650 is the mid-range AMD chipset for this generation - you’ll need to look to X670 for the premium features - and B650E is its ‘extreme’ version. Here in the extreme middle, you can expect PCIe 5.0 x16 for your GPU, but a cut-down number of other lanes and fewer USB ports.

At least the Wi-Fi is extreme, with Wi-Fi 6E on board for those with compatible routers. You get Bluetooth 5.2, too, plus a 2.5G Ethernet socket. The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot sits alone, accompanied only by two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and a Key E M.2 socket for a PCIe Wi-Fi module. There are three other M.2s - one PCIe 5.0 x4, one PCIe 4.0 x4, and one PCIe 4.0 x2. Getting the right drive in the right slot is important with this board. There are also four SATA 6Gbps ports, so you can potentially fill your case with seven drives.

Your shiny new Ryzen 7000 CPU fits into the new LGA AM5 socket, and sits next to four DIMM slots for up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM that can be overclocked above 6000 MHz and supports both XMP and AMD EXPO profiles. AMD’s B chipsets have always been good for overclocking , so we hope to see the same here.

Audio is handled by the Realtek ALC1220 codec, and makes itself known through the five analog outputs and single S/PDIF output on the backplate, where you’ll also find an HDMI port for those integrated Radeon graphics, and a bunch of USB. As with the M.2 slots, there might be a bit of thought involved in getting the right peripheral into the right socket, as there's an assortment of USB 2.0 (2x), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (1x), USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports Type-A (2x), and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (4x) ports. There are also buttons for cleaning the CMOS and BIOS Flashback.

The board uses the familiar ATX form factor, with 24-pin and 8+4-pin power connectors, and also features five fan connectors, additional USB 2.0 and 3.2 headers, four RGB LED connectors, and two 5V ARGB LED plugs. There are also four POST LEDs for troubleshooting.

MSRP for the board is $349.99 (which definitely screams extreme middle), and it should be available in Q4 of this year.