The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Samaha Advances to USCB Quarters
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Georgio Samaha won his opening round match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 over BYU’s Redd Owen to advance to the quarterfinals of the FLight Bn Bracket at the US Santa Barbara Gaucho open to highlight the day’s activities for UNM. Flight A Singles. Lucca Liu...
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. Wyoming
The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network around the country. The Live Stats link is right here and this works on phones or tablets. The game will be on the Lobo Radio Network, via PlayFlyMedia, flagshipped at 770 KKOB/96.3FM. Here is the complete station list:. Albuquerque KKOB-AM 770...
golobos.com
Lobos to Have 19 Games Nationally Televised This Season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference’s men’s basketball games this season. New Mexico will have all 18 of its conference games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network, in addition to one non-conference game. It marks the first time in 10 years that every one of the Lobos’ conference games will be available on national television.
golobos.com
Lertsadwattana and Lehigh Open Strong at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Friday at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate with the first round of play at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club. The Lobos, led by Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh, shot 4-under during the first round to finish the opening day in second place.
golobos.com
New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
golobos.com
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sixth edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, October 6 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
golobos.com
Lobos Host UNLV Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico volleyball team closes the week and its four-match homestand with UNLV on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the match are available at golobos.com/tickets. For those unable to attend, the match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available.
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain recent cancellations, no refunds given
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
Paseo Del Norte open after balloon crash caused closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paseo Del Norte is back open after a balloon crash caused the eastbound right lane at the river bridge to be closed Friday. Albuquerque Police reported the balloon crash caused the closure. One woman was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.
KRQE News 13
‘Lift Your Spirits’ cocktail festival at the Balloon Museum
Lift Your Spirits week is here. They will be having events throughout the week leading up to their festival at the Balloon Museum Friday, October 7. Lift Your Spirits was created to promote local distilleries all around New Mexico, not just in Albuquerque. For nearly a decade, the New Mexico distillers guild was created to promote the art or artisanal distilled spirits production in the state.
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Registration for this year’s Toys for Tots now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque. DATE TIME LOCATION […]
