‘Whole package’ of UK Government financial measures needs rethink, says Sturgeon

By Craig Paton
 4 days ago

The “whole package” of plans from the UK Government to boost growth needs a rethink, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Chancellor announced a U-turn on Monday to scrap the top rate of tax, but said that would be the only reversal from the package of measures announced in the mini-budget last month.

The basic rate of income tax will be cut to 19p in the pound and the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be scrapped, under the plans.

A previous announcement to limit the average annual cost of energy bills to around £2,500 was also confirmed in the statement from Kwasi Kwarteng.

The Chancellor said on Monday that the abolition of the top tax rate had become a “distraction”.

Speaking to STV News, First Minister Ms Sturgeon said the UK Government should re-assess everything in the mini-budget, adding: “I think they need to rethink the whole package.

“The decisions that they took and announced in the so-called mini-budget sent the economy into a downward spiral and sent the financial markets into a downward spiral that has a real impact on people across the country in higher costs of borrowing, higher mortgage rates and higher debt repayments generally – so I think the whole thing needs rethought.

“This is a Government that appears to be more interested in ideological posturing than it is in the health and the wellbeing and financial security of people across the country, so I would call on them to rethink the whole thing.”

That in a sense is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the utter mess that this Government... have made to the UK economy

Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister – who accused the UK Government of “utter ineptitude” after the U-turn was announced – also said that, while axing the top rate of tax was not the “costliest” part of the mini-budget, it was “morally wrong”.

“At a time when so many people are really struggling right now and public services are struggling, to hand a massive tax cut to the very top 1%, 2%, 3% of income earners was always wrong,” she added.

“It’s right that that is not going ahead, but that in a sense is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the utter mess that this Government – in just three weeks – have made to the UK economy.”

One of Liz Truss’s ministers said the rethink by the Chancellor on Monday should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”.

“We recognised for a number of quarters that it wasn’t universally welcomed,” Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told the PA news agency.

“And he’s listened to that, he’s taken the decision to drop the plans for the 45% tax rate, but he’s stuck to all the other growth measures that he had in there, particularly helping businesses and people with their energy crisis, which is very important – so that’s what he’s done.

“And politicians are often criticised for not listening, so we should welcome the fact that he has listened and he has acted and he has acted swiftly.”

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Monday, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the Chancellor had made the “right decision”.

“This morning, the Chancellor has confirmed a change to the budget that was presented 10 days ago,” he said.

“I think he has made the right decision. The best parts of the Government’s growth plans remain and the area that caused most concern has gone.

“Politicians have to listen and respond – and that’s exactly what the Chancellor has done.

“But let’s look at this package of measures in the round.

“It’s right that helping families through the cost-of-living crisis has been at the forefront of the political agenda.

“I welcome the capping of energy bills for both households and businesses announced by the Prime Minister.

“The energy cap and the other measures are the largest package of support delivered by the Government to families in my lifetime.

“Yes, they are major spending commitments, there is no getting away from that.

“However, we have to respond to national and international challenges and that is exactly what the Government have done.”

Truss is symptom of Westminster dysfunction, not cause, SNP delegates to hear

Liz Truss is a “symptom of the dysfunction at Westminster – not the cause”, SNP depute leader Keith Brown will tell delegates at the party’s conference.Mr Brown will take aim at Westminster in his speech, which will open the first in-person SNP conference since before the pandemic in Aberdeen on Saturday.He will also speculate on whether Conservative MPs will “force out” the Prime Minister soon.“She has delivered more chaos and confusion than even the most pessimistic prediction,” he is expected to tell delegates.It is a sobering thought indeed that when the history of 2022 is written, it will record that...
Mel C says current UK economic situation is 'a flipping disgrace'

Spice Girl Mel C has said Liz Truss represents girl power “in essence” but that the current economic situation in the UK is a “flipping disgrace”.The pop star said there were people around the country that were “desperate”.Speaking on Times Radio at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Mel C said she had declined to have her photo taken with the Prime Minister at a recent event.Asked whether Ms Truss represented girl power, as a female leader, she replied: “You know, in essence. But I don’t want that to sound like that is my beliefs.“It’s a very difficult time, as we all...
Truss 'considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents'

Liz Truss is said to be considering a shake-up of the childcare subsidy system whereby parents, rather than nurseries, would be handed Government cash to spend as they see fit.As it stands, all three and four-year olds in England are entitled to 15 hours’ free childcare a week during term time, while some families can claim up to double that amount.The funding for each place is currently sent straight to approved providers, such as nurseries or childminders.However the Prime Minister and her Education Secretary, Kit Malthouse, are reportedly weighing up proposals which would see the money paid directly to parents...
Protester grabs Princess of Wales's hand and tells her 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Suella Braverman says it is her 'dream' and 'obsession' to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
What the papers say – October 8

The latest misconduct allegation in the Conservative Party and its aftermath is splashed among Saturday’s mastheads.The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on the sacking of trade minister Conor Burns after an allegation of misconduct.Guardian front page, Saturday 8 October 2022: Minister sacked for 'serious misconduct' pic.twitter.com/tYZnvKxdCw— The Guardian (@guardian) October 7, 2022🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Minister sacked in new Tory sleaze row'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/xW84n4PUjY— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 7, 2022Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eXSDrL4zAz— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 7, 2022Meanwhile, iWeekend and the Daily Express...
Voices: I fought to become Britain's first Black female MP – now my party is taking Black people for granted

Racial justice is about struggle and campaigning – but it is also about politics. Individual white activists in the Labour Party, and other progressive parties, have a proud record of fighting shoulder to shoulder with Black people for racial justice.However, the Labour Party’s history on race is mixed. In the 1950s, the then Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell argued for principled opposition to immigration controls of any kind for British subjects. But successive Labour leaders have treated immigration as a matter of electoral expedience, not moral principle. So in the Sixties and Seventies, Labour followed the Tory lead, making ever-tougher statements...
Passengers warned over significant weekend train disruption amid strikes

Passengers have been warned of further significant disruption across train services in Scotland due to continued strike action from railway staff.Network Rail’s RMT members will take part in a 24-hour strike on Saturday across the UK railway network amid an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.The action will impact services north of the border as many staff members walking out occupy safety-critical roles and, as such, ScotRail said the “vast majority” of trains will not run on the day.The train operator warned further disruption will happen on Sunday due to signal boxes across the country opening at different times throughout...
Volatility of sterling disrupts winter sun holiday planning – survey

The sterling’s volatility is affecting the plans of millions of people planning winter sun holidays, a new survey has suggested.The plans of 59% of UK adults previously considering booking a foreign holiday have been affected by the pound’s recent slide in value, according to a YouGov poll for Post Office Travel Money.A quarter of respondents said fluctuating exchange rates mean they will not take an overseas trip in the coming months, while the same proportion will choose a cheaper destination.Some 28% of those questioned are delaying their trip and a third (33%) intend to cut their spending budget.The pound plunged...
Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city fended off competition from bookmakers’ favourite Glasgow.The city – the birthplace of The Beatles – has been preparing its bid since June and “hundreds and hundreds of hours” have been spent devising plans which will pay homage to this year’s winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the Russian...
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem

The departure of beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to head for repairs has been delayed again after the £3 billion warship suffered a further technical problem.The Nato flagship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-ton starboard propeller, the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars, had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.The carrier was taken back to Portsmouth for further examination by engineers from Babcock...
NHS may cancel appointments and reduce visiting times over Covid and flu 'twindemic', leaders warn

NHS trusts may be forced to cancel appointments and limit visiting times in a Covid and flu “twindemic” this winter, health leaders have warned. Fears have been raised the viruses could strip back the workforce and further increase demand for services during an already busy period. It comes amid rising Covid infections in the UK. Around 1.3 million tested positive in late September, according to the latest figures, which was a 25 per cent increase on the week before. The UK is also concerned there could be a bad flu season this year, with lower immunity across the population due...
Iran protests 'bring back memories' of helplessness of prison, says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said protests in Iran remind her of the helplessness she experienced during her six-year prison sentence in the country. The British-Iranian said “the world cannot turn a blind eye to Iran” and the UK government “must act” over human rights abuses, as women and girls take to the country's streets in protest.The widespread action was sparked after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month while she was in the custody of the morality police in Tehran. She had been detained for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code, requiring women to cover their hair with...
