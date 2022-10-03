ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, MO

Minnesota Draft Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Sept. 15, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed an unvaccinated 9-year-old Percheron mare in Fillmore County positive for West Nile virus. She was recumbent (down) and unable to rise on Sept. 8 and subsequently euthanized. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
13th Equine WNV Case in California

On Oct. 5, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with acute neurologic signs, including recumbency (down and unable to rise), ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, and difficulty rising, beginning on Sept. 28. She is recovering.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Wisconsin Horse Tests Positive for EIV

On Oct. 6, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a 17-month-old Saddlebred colt positive for equine influenza in Marquette County. He is currently alive. A voluntary quarantine is in place at the boarding facility, where 22 horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
WISCONSIN STATE
Saddlebred Tests Positive for EHV in Wisconsin

On Oct. 6, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a 4-year-old Saddlebred gelding in Marquette County positive forthe respiratory form of equine herpesvirus-1. A voluntary quarantine is in place at the boarding facility, where 22 horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Equine MediRecord Helps Maryland 5 Star Event Keep Equine Athlete’s Medical Records Safe and Secure

This year, the Maryland 5 Star is upgrading the way they check and securely store competing horses’ health and vaccination records by using Equine MediRecord (EMR). EMR is the only Regulator-Approved Digital Medicines Register. This innovative technology helps simplify compliance to both the show’s equine health policies and the US Equestrian’s anti-doping regulations. It also ensures that each horse’s records are stored safely and securely. To make the process even easier, show staff and EMR representatives will be onsite during check in to help each competitor log their horse’s information into the EMR system.
MARYLAND STATE
California Horse Euthanized Due to EHM

On Oct. 6, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) confirmed a vaccinated 33-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Los Angeles County positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathysecondary to equine herpesvirus-1. He presented with neurologic signs and fever beginning on Oct. 2, and was subsequently euthanized. The CDFA implemented increased biosecurity measures and mandated an official quarantine for the 45 potentially exposed horses on the property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

