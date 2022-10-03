Read full article on original website
Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK
The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
Cooks Coffee Company eyes further Esquires and Triple Two growth in the UK and Ireland
The Esquires coffee chain currently operates 111 stores across the UK, Ireland and the Middle East | Photo credit: Esquires Coffee. Cooks Coffee Company will focus on the UK and the Repubic of Ireland to drive the expansion of its Esquires and Triple Two Coffee chains. The New Zealand-based operator...
Tourist trade recovery boosts Colicci's annual sales
Storey's Gate Café, St James Park, London | Photo credit: Colicci. Colicci, which operates 29 cafés, restaurants and kiosks across 14 London parks, has credited returning tourism in the capital as the key contributor to its 66% sales growth last year. Reporting on the 12 months ended 31...
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf targets 180 stores in Malaysia by 2024
CBTL currently operates 127 outlets across Malaysia | Photo credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) is on course to reach 140 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2022 and plans to open 40 new outlets in the country next year.
Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets
Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
