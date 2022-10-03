ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

worldcoffeeportal.com

Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK

The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Tourist trade recovery boosts Colicci's annual sales

Storey's Gate Café, St James Park, London | Photo credit: Colicci. Colicci, which operates 29 cafés, restaurants and kiosks across 14 London parks, has credited returning tourism in the capital as the key contributor to its 66% sales growth last year. Reporting on the 12 months ended 31...
worldcoffeeportal.com

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf targets 180 stores in Malaysia by 2024

CBTL currently operates 127 outlets across Malaysia | Photo credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) is on course to reach 140 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2022 and plans to open 40 new outlets in the country next year.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets

Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
