Oct. 7—The Cass County Sheriff Department arrested a Kokomo resident on Thursday evening after the man allegedly caused a disturbance in a Cass County neighborhood. Brandon James Bashore, 42, was arrested around 10:11 p.m. after threatening people around the 500 block of West Washington St. in Galveston with a knife. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said no one was injured. However, three people have filed no contact orders against Bashore.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO