'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori is done with Hollywood's excuses and he's ready to take the lead
The "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Spider-Man" star spoke to Insider about representation in Hollywood, his most popular roles, and upcoming projects.
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
‘Hellraiser’: What Does Each Shape of the Lament Configuration Puzzle Box Means?
The following piece contains spoilers for the 2022 Hellraiser. Continue at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser brings Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) back to torment a new cast of characters who get involved with the Lament Configuration Box. The mysterious puzzle opens rifts to a hellish dimension known as The Labyrinth, sucking human sacrifices to be tortured by the Cenobites, disfigured human-like creatures who are incapable of distinguishing pleasure and pain. At first glance, the Hellraiser reboot sticks close to the main elements created by Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart and his beloved 1987 film adaptation. However, the reboot also brings something new to the table, as it reimagines the rules that bind Cenobites to the service of humans and expands the functionality of the Lament Configuration Box, giving five new shapes to the bloody puzzle.
What Is the Significance of Steergard and the Starpath Unit in ‘Andor’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. The first three episodes of Andor revolved around Cassian (Diego Luna) trying to sell a piece of technology to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), who is revealed to be Bix’s (Adria Arjona) secret buyer. While the box-shaped technology appears to be pretty ordinary as far as looks go (An amalgam of opaque wires and glistening buttons is not something one would be too willing to spend the big credits on), it is clear by the way Cassian keeps the technology wrapped in what appears to be silk covering and the fascinated look on Luthen’s face that what seems to have fallen into the possession of the desperate thief is no trifle. But if the technology is so valuable, why is Cassian so keen on selling it without further ado? He could, after all, do very well with a little patience. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. Cassian needs to make a bunch of credits quickly so as to leave the planet Ferrix and the box-shaped tool - known as the NS-9 Starpath Unit appears to be his best bet, given that he is neither remotely rich nor in any way resourceful.
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
11 Buzziest Movies Screening at the Chicago International Film Festival
Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.
How To Watch 'TÁR' Starring Cate Blanchett
When TÁR first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it became clear that this would be one of the biggest contenders in this awards season. Following a conductor who becomes the first female chief conductor at a major orchestra, the film delves into the deep psychological traumas that come from the artistic process and unwavering dedication. Not only are critics enamored with the film, but it has pleased festival judges as well. At Venice, Cate Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her titular lead role and seems well on her way to another Oscar nomination and possible win. For anybody who can’t wait to see Blanchett’s most daring performance since Blue Jasmine, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new Oscar contender.
Why Streaming (Not Theaters) Is the Perfect Place to Watch R-rated Teen Movies & TV
Every movie should get a theatrical release. A film isn’t inherently lesser than if it doesn’t go to the big screen nor is your experience of watching it lesser if you watched it on DVD or any other small-screen format. But every movie should at least have the option, if only for the first month or so of its existence, of getting a big-screen release. There’s something so special about devoting your entire attention to a gigantic screen consuming your field of vision, with surrounding darkness further making it feel like it’s just you and the motion picture. The theatrical experience is sacred…but that doesn’t mean every genre benefits from a traditional theatrical release.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Italian Dubbed Trailer Makes Chris Pratt's Accent Sound Even Worse by Comparison
Illumination and Universal Pictures' highly anticipated animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings an entire beloved world to the big screen in 2023. During this year's New York Comic-Con, the first teaser trailer was shared with attendees before being released online. While the animation is gorgeous, and the enormity of Super Mario Bros.'s reach looks promising, there's still something that just isn't quite reaching its full potential. Following the NYCC release, an official Italian dubbed trailer began to circulate that helped put our finger on it.
What's the Deal with Daredevil's New Suit in 'She-Hulk'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Ever since Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting for more Daredevil in the MCU. The Daredevil series on Netflix was a fan favorite and the highlight of the Marvel shows made for that service between 2015 and 2019. In this week’s episode of She-Hulk, we finally get Daredevil back in all of his glory, no longer restricted to a brief cameo or a passing reference. The only major difference being that this time around he has a different suit. Instead of his traditional red and black, Matt Murdock is rocking some yellow — or, as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) puts it, ketchup and mustard.
What Is the Eye on Aldhani in 'Andor'?
Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One, a 2016 addition to the ever-expanding, sprawling world of Star Wars takes fans on a nostalgic and oft-surprising trip to places and planets that may or may not have been featured before. One of them includes Aldhani, the seemingly deserted planet that Luthen (Stellan Skargard) brings Cassian (Diego Luna) to after recruiting him for a revolutionary mission the rebels seem to have planned. The mission involves infiltrating and stealing from an Imperial garrison - a feat whose undertaking would simply be foolhardy should a distraction not be created or taken advantage of. That’s where the Eye of Aldhani comes in - the rebels’ escape plan seeming to hinge on its occurrence.
'Werewolf by Night' Ending Explained: What’s Black and White and Hairy All Over?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to balloon in size with sequels, spin-offs, and origin stories on the big and small screen. This year alone, the MCU’s roster of projects includes Morbius, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night stands out from the (wolf)pack for many reasons. Yes, it’s part of the MCU canon, but it is very much its own contained story. Anyone, no matter their level of knowledge or interest in the MCU, will be able to devour what is perhaps one of Marvel’s most creative and impressive storytelling feats. A lot went down in this under-one-hour special. What’s going on in Bloodstone Manor, and what role does our titular monster hunter play in this marvelous new tale?
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'
The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.A lot happened in She-Hulk's eighth episode — most notably, the highly-anticipated return of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Titled “Ribbit and Rip It,” the episode introduces us to Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), a low-level "superhero" who is injured due to a malfunction in his supersuit. This leads to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) helping Leap-Frog, Eugene, file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This presents a major conflict of interest for Jen, as the manufacturer happens to be Jen’s super-tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) — and with Luke on the opposing side, he is going to need his own council. Enter Matt Murdock.
'Chainsaw Man' Review: This Anime Adaptation is Bloody, Brash, and Bonkers
When you hear the phrase Chainsaw Man, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think it's referring to a man who just really loves himself some chainsaws. Maybe it's a person whose parents hated him and decided to name him after a power tool. Conceivably it could be the next big superhero come to save the day. Or, if you’re in the know about the upcoming anime series, you know that it is about a young man who forms a bond with the adorable chainsaw devil pup Pochita (Shiori Izawa) that enables him to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. If this is news to you and you’re thinking ‘what the hell are you going on about?!’ let me fill you in on all that you need to know about this bonkers show that tosses all order to the wind.
How To Watch Mike Flanagan's 'The Midnight Club'
As a subscription service, Netflix often produces its highest quantity of content around specific holiday seasons. During the Christmas period, for example, Netflix has, in recent years, become somewhat famous for their original movie releases celebrating the yuletide chapter. However, it is Halloween that arguably takes the prize for the most Netflix-friendly season, with many original releases landing in the month of October. This year Netflix has pulled out all the stops in its quest to be the go-to destination for spooky content, and one such release which has garnered much attention is The Midnight Club.
'Wednesday' is Dead Serious in New Image from Netflix Series
Things are getting spooky on Twitter, where Netflix recently dropped a new photo for their upcoming series, Wednesday. Giving fans an update of the countdown until the Addams’ family kiddo gets her own telling, the streamer cheekily wrote “7 more Wednesdays until Wednesday,” teasing the show’s release on November 23. While it may be after the official Halloween season, we’re sure those who like to keep the tricks and treats going all the way up until Thanksgiving will be happy to mark the holiday’s finale with this one.
