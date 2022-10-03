Read full article on original website
KATV
Five Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Friday that the National Park Service incorporated five properties into the National Register of Historic Places. Back in September is when the properties were added. The National Register is involved in a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KATV
WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
KATV
Arkansas renters still having trouble keeping up with rent; ranks 7th in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A recent study conducted by analysts at MyElistingnews.com said that 20% of renters in Arkansas are having trouble keeping up with rent this Fall. According to the research, Arkansas has the seventh-highest rate in rate in the nation. Due to rising inflation, housing costs, and...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson gives a statement on President Biden's marijuana reform policy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — President Biden announced Thursday he is planning to pardon thousands of Americans guilty of "simple possession" of marijuana. Biden is planning on using his administration to decriminalize the drug and addressing practices that impact people of color. The President, in his announced policy on marijuana,...
KATV
Chime In: Send us photos of your 'Arkansas Heritage Tour' moments
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is happy to present the "Arkansas Heritage Tour," every first and third Thursday in Good Morning Arkansas, sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Send in photos of your visit to one of the many Arkansas Heritage destinations to Chime In on our website...
KATV
'It's been all hands on deck,' Florida congressman says of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Major storm recovery efforts have been underway after Hurricane Ian slammed southwestern Florida last week. Homes and businesses were destroyed and at least 75 Floridians were confirmed dead due to the hurricane and its aftermath. My area is devastated," Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican who represents...
KATV
Gas prices across Arkansas increase according to AAA
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — AAA announced Thursday that the statewide gas price average has increased according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. According to the news release, Arkansas's average gas price is $3.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded which is 10 cents higher than last week and 44 cents higher than compared to last year.
KATV
'Hocus Pocus 2' could 'unleash hell on your kids,' Texas mom warns in viral post
TROY, Texas (TND) — A mother in Texas is gaining social media attention after warning parents that watching the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie could be spiritually harmful to their families. The 1993 cult classic "Hocus Pocus" is a Disney Halloween movie starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah...
