ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Five Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Friday that the National Park Service incorporated five properties into the National Register of Historic Places. Back in September is when the properties were added. The National Register is involved in a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marvell, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Chime In: Send us photos of your 'Arkansas Heritage Tour' moments

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is happy to present the "Arkansas Heritage Tour," every first and third Thursday in Good Morning Arkansas, sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Send in photos of your visit to one of the many Arkansas Heritage destinations to Chime In on our website...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Gas prices across Arkansas increase according to AAA

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — AAA announced Thursday that the statewide gas price average has increased according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. According to the news release, Arkansas's average gas price is $3.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded which is 10 cents higher than last week and 44 cents higher than compared to last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy