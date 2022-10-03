Read full article on original website
Terrence Leon Castro
Terrence Leon Castro, 76, passed away October 5, 2022 in Lincoln Nebraska (was formerly of Clinton Township, Michigan). Born in Sioux City, Iowa on January 22, 1946 to Leon A. and Nina E. (Free) Castro. He graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in Mt. Clemens, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan. He served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman from 1967 until 1974, including four years in Rota, Spain. He married Pamela A. Bjornson from Mt. Clemens, Michigan in 1968. After discharge from the service, he and his family settled in Clinton Township, Michigan. Terry retired from DTEnergy in 2001 after 25 years of service, moved to Presque Isle, Michigan and later in Alpena, Michigan before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska to be closer to his family.
Missing Blair man safely located
BLAIR, Neb. -- An alert for a missing and endangered man has been canceled after authorities reported finding him. Blair Police said Thursday morning that they had located the eastern Nebraska man who went missing earlier this week, noting that he was found safe. The EMA alert went out Tuesday...
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
Waverly takes down Pius 38-8
LINCOLN - Waverly earned its fifth win by putting in a dominant performance on Friday night. The Vikings bounced back from their loss against Scottsbluff last week with a 38-8 victory over Lincoln Pius. Trey Jackson passed for more than 170 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Cooper...
Authorities identify body found east of Harvard as Columbus woman
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information about the dead body that was found Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. The NSP said that after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. According to authorities, Garnett had been...
Beatrice rolls past Crete 42-14
CRETE - Beatrice bounced back from a tough loss last week with a dominant performance. The Orangemen defeated Crete 42-14 on Thursday night thanks to formidable rushing attack. Deegan Nelson led the ground attack, running for 140 yards and 2 scores on 17 carries. Tadd Tebrink paced Crete's ground game...
Historic facelift in Omaha
One of Omaha’s older and historic downtown buildings, granted a key tax break, is in line to get a major facelift. The 7-story, 111-year-old Keeline Building, located across the street from the Douglas County Courthouse, will be undergoing a nearly $7 million fix-up. One million of that paid for...
Davison leaving Husker athletic department to lead new NIL collective
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Husker standout who has been in the Nebraska athletic department since late 2017 is leaving the program. Matt Davison, who has served as an analyst for the Husker Radio Network football broadcasts for 16 seasons, joined the athletic department in December of 2017 as senior associate athletic director for external engagement. Davison, who was instrumental in bringing in former head coach Scott Frost, officially became a part of the administration at the same time Frost was hired.
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers
NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
Victim of drunk driving injury accident, supports probation for Fairbury woman
BEATRICE – A Fairbury woman will serve a five-year probation term after being convicted in a Gage County drunk-driving crash that injured another woman, who now must use a wheelchair. 48-year-old Rebecca Snyder was sentenced for felony driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, for a July...
Five relocating after car seat on stove starts fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln said they responded to a stove fire in an apartment complex Friday morning. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue said around 11 a.m. they responded to a fire in an apartment located in Indian Village. When fire crews arrived, LFR said they found smoke on...
Huskers rally to beat Rutgers on the road
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, Nebraska scored its first road win in nearly two years on Friday. The Huskers outscored Rutgers 14-0 in the second half to claim a 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. It was Nebraska's first win away from Lincoln since beating Rutgers on Dec. 18, 2020. It was also the last time Nebraska had won a one-possession game. The Huskers had lost their last 10 games decided by eight points or fewer.
Stolen vehicle recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A stolen vehicle from September was found early Wednesday morning by Lincoln Police. The Lincoln Police Department said officers found a reportedly stolen 2012 Kia Sorento SUV in a motel parking lot near NW 12th St. and W Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen on Sept. 13 from an address near 10th and South St.
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
Superior man originally arrested in Beatrice sentenced for federal meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on a federal meth conviction. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph Harwell of Superior had been sentenced a day prior. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerard sentenced Harwell to 76...
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood. Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets Thursday evening. Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage has $50,000 in...
City proposes new sled ramp
NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a grant application Monday that could provide a bigger, better toboggan slide at Steinhart Park. The city proposes a grant application to the Steinhart Foundation for a new toboggan slide at Steinhart Park for $34,157. Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling credited resident Jim Kuhn...
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
New railing being installed on river bridge, in south Beatrice
BEATRICE – Drivers passing over the South Sixth Big Blue River bridge see them on a daily basis….and they’re not much to look at. Old rusted bridge railings are being removed from the U.S. Highway 77 bridge next to Chautauqua Park….and being replaced with new decorative railing on both sides of the structure.
