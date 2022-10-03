Read full article on original website
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Watch A Trailer For The Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary
If you’ll recall, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom, which chronicles the ’00s downtown NYC rock revival, was recently turned into a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.
Tindersticks – “Stars At Noon”
Tindersticks is set to score the upcoming A24 adaptation of Denis Johnson’s book Stars At Noon, a romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly and directed by Claire Denis. In tandem with the movie’s release, the Stars At Noon soundtrack will be out October 14 via City Slang. Today, Tindersticks are sharing the title track, which also has a video featuring some of the film’s stars.
Nick Hakim – “M1” (Prod. DJ Dahi)
In a few weeks, Nick Hakim, the difficult-to-categorize singer and songwriter whose music often sounds like some new mutation of psychedelic soul, will release his new falling-in-love album. Cometa. We’ve already posted Hakim’s two early singles “Happen” and “Vertigo.” Now, Hakim has also released the breathy, loping new song “M1.”...
Guided By Voices – “Instinct Dwelling”
Guided By Voices have another new album on the way, surprise surprise, and they’re announcing it before their next release is even out. Scalping The Guru, an archival compilation bringing together some older rarities into a cohesive whole, is being released on October 28. The next proper GBV album is called La La Land, and it’ll be out on January 20.
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “The Fonz”
A couple weeks back, New York City fixture Wiki announced Cold Cuts, a new collaborative mixtape with the New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. It comes out on October 21, and we’ve only heard “My Life” from it so far. But today, the pair is back with another track, “The Fonz,” a hard-hitting insular one that reflects on a specific brand of old-school school. It comes with a music video directed by Christopher Currence. Check it out below.
Fiona Apple – “Where The Shadows Lie”
Last month, a photo of Fiona Apple in the studio surfaced on Instagram. It (quite understandably) got people all excited about any sort of follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Since Fetch The Bolt Cutters came out, Apple has covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More” for the 10th anniversary of Van Etten’s second album, Epic, and this past June she joined Watkins Family Hour on their cover of “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You.” Well, today we have a substantial Fiona Apple update: she has released a new song called “Where The Shadows Lie” from The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power soundtrack.
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Gavin Rossdale
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Bush’s 2022 album The Art Of Survival is really heavy. The first sound you hear is a bass line...
