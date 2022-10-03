Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested in Clinton County Thursday
(CLINTON COUNTY, MO) – A Kansas City man was arrested in Clinton County Thursday. Just prior to 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Zackery A. Shobe who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance other than up to 35 grams of marijauna and a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs.
northwestmoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
Comments / 0