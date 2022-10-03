(CLINTON COUNTY, MO) – A Kansas City man was arrested in Clinton County Thursday. Just prior to 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Zackery A. Shobe who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance other than up to 35 grams of marijauna and a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO