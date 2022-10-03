Read full article on original website
Dorothy Bramlage library will accept used book donations
The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be accepting the donation of gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the library, 230 W. 7th Street. The volunteers will be at the north entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
Junction City celebrates Homecoming
Homecoming activities at JCHS Thursday night included a pep rally, bonfire, and showcase. ( Photos courtesy of JCHS ) Homecoming is Friday night when Junction City hosts Manhattan in football. The royalty will be crowed at halftime.
Candidates cover a variety of topicsduring
Trish Giordano and Brad Roether are seeking election to the 1st District seat on the Geary County Commission. They both touched on a number of topics during a candidate forum in Junction City Thursday night. One topic involved their views on a proposed slaughterhouse. --Brad Roether: "This is all we've...
Freedom Fest JC will return in 2023
Junction City Commissioners have authorized Freedom Fest JC as the city's 4th of July celebration in 2023. Dates for the festival will be June 30 - July 4. It will be held in the Heritage Park area and on surrounding streets. During year one of Freedom Fest JC this past...
Emporia gazette.com
White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request
A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday. Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Safety Training Day will be held Oct. 10
On Monday, Oct. 10 Geary County Public Works employees will participate in a Safety Training Day. The Geary County Transfer Station and the Landfill will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Business Blitz final totals are in
Junction City / Geary County United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader has reported that $2,770 was the amount of funding received during the recent Business Blitz. There were a total of 14 businesses that made pledges to United Way during the blitz.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
Junction City Citizens Police Academy agenda is set
Junction City police will host their Citizens Police Academy from January through April. It begins with a welcome and police department and jail tours on Jan. 19 and concludes April 20 with a graduation dinner at the Municipal Building. Other class sessions will range from those dealing with dispatch hiring...
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
CVB Advisory Committee elects new officers
Geary County CVB Advisory Committee will have new officers going forward. Executive Director Donna Price confirmed that Tyler Downing will serve as committee chair and Raquel Cinco as vice chair. Downing moved from vice chair to chairman after Rick Dykstra stepped down and Cinco was then chosen to serve as...
1350kman.com
Nonprofit organization purchases Manhattan’s historic Wareham Opera House
The historic Wareham Opera House is now under new ownership. The new owner, Wareham Hall Inc., was formed back in March of this year. According to an October 7th press release, the organization officially purchased the building back on September 23rd. Wareham Inc. Co-Founder Blade Mages spoke about how this...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Nalo Benton; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Criminal Damage...
USD 475 BOE approves calendar priorities
As Geary USD 475 begins the process of working on upcoming calendar options the school board has approved staff recommendations on primary criteria that will be non-negotiable. They include:. --A minimum of six 5-day weeks in each quarter to help alleviate concern about frequent breaks in the intended curriculum. --There...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
USD 475 enrollment tops 7,000 students
Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston reported during the past week that the school district is looking at being over 7,000 students in total enrollment. "Which is good. We want to be larger actually." Eggleston said enrollment has increased in the secondary buildings." There were approximately 940...
JCHS will celebrate homecoming Friday night
Homecoming festivities are on tap Friday night at Junction City High School when the Blue Jays host Manhattan in football. Photos of the homecoming candidates were taken Wednesday.
Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler. Marshall said the border crisis is […]
