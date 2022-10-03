Read full article on original website
Fever 333 frontman says band will continue despite two of three members leaving
Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler has said that the band will continue despite the recent departure of two members. Earlier this week, guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta both shared statements to confirm they had left the group. Harrison told fans that “things were pretty bad internally” between...
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
With his “White Lives Matter” stunt, has Kanye West finally hit the point of no return?
There’s no name more polarising right now than Ye (fka Kanye West). Once a beloved hustler from Chi-Town, backed by street cred and the notoriety of a musical genius, he’s now become someone who makes it hard for even the most devoted fan to defend – a feeling that has only been reinforced by his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week.
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Amália Rodrigues was the queen of which Iberian music style? The Saturday quiz
1 Which novel’s title alludes to the start of 15 August 1947?. 2 The Sixth Yamaguchi-gumi is the largest group of what?. 3 Which tennis player inspired the Bum Bum ice-cream?. 4 Which writing system was once called “letters of the birds”?. 5 Amália Rodrigues was the...
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
Lenny Henry on his roaring 60s, writing for kids and facing Lord of the Rings trolls: ‘They sit in their pants, slagging off anything different’
Lenny Henry’s mum used to say to him: our lives are like gardens. Be careful what you plant in them because everything needs tending. “And I don’t think I’ve planted my own garden very judiciously,” Henry says when we meet for lunch on a mild September afternoon. It is three weeks to the day since he published a volume of his memoirs, Rising to the Surface. In another three, his children’s novel, The Book of Legends, will appear in bookshops. Overnight, episodes of the new The Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, will appear online; Henry has a small role as a hobbit. At home in Oxfordshire he keeps a copy of The Sopranos scripts on his bedside table, to help him sharpen his showrunning work on an imminent ITV drama about the Windrush generation. GQ magazine recently suggested that Henry was undergoing a renaissance (a “Lenaissance”, they said) but honestly, all through his long career, Henry has flitted and filled his days like this, gigging, writing, acting, campaigning, broadcasting, studying.
Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health
Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition. Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.
Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’
Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below. The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.
What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life
Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to receive official making-of documentary
A making-of documentary about Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ is underway, with Sony Music Entertainment and Jackson’s estate on board to produce the project. As reported by Deadline, the as-yet-untitled documentary is being directed by music historian and filmmaker Nelson George, and will chronicle the meteoric success of the late pop star’s record-breaking sixth studio album. The film will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, and will trace the album’s culture-shifting music videos.
Gorillaz’ collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant for Julian Casablancas
Damon Albarn has revealed that Gorillaz‘ forthcoming collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant to be sung by Julian Casablancas. The animated band enlisted the Fleetwood Mac star for the song ‘Oil’, which will appear on their forthcoming eighth album ‘Cracker Island’. Nicks recently spoke...
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
Sharon Van Etten shares new song ‘Never Gonna Change,’ announces deluxe LP
Sharon Van Etten has released a new single, ‘Never Gonna Change’, taken from a forthcoming deluxe edition of her latest album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’. ‘Never Gonna Change’ sees Van Etten sing about her son, as well as being about “managing depression...
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ episode seven recap: an old enemy approaches
You gotta love any show with the balls to set a horse on fire. Chaos reigns at the start of the this week’s episode, with Mount Doom now spouting enough ash and lava over Middle-earth to make the first 20 minutes almost entirely red. The Rings Of Power star...
JD Fortune recalls “intimidating” experience of joining INXS: “It’s like replacing Elvis”
JD Fortune has reflected on the “intimidating” experience of joining INXS and replacing Michael Hutchence. The frontman secured his place in the Australian band after winning the 2005 reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. “It was incredibly, incredibly intimidating,” the Canadian singer recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Glasgow venue starts generating power from fans dancing
Glasgow venue SWG3 has begun generating its own renewable energy from the body heat on its dancefloor. The body heat from people dancing is piped via a carrier fluid to 200m (650 ft) bore holes that can be charged like a thermal battery. The energy then travels back to the heat pumps before being upgraded to a suitable temperature and emitted back into SWG3.
