Richland County, OH

Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Gooseggs: Gahanna Columbus Academy hands Columbus Grandview Heights a shutout

Gahanna Columbus Academy's defense kept Columbus Grandview Heights under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 42-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against KIPP Columbus and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on September 23 at Gahanna Columbus Academy. Click here for a recap.
Clean sheet: New Middletown Springfield Local doesn't allow Berlin Center Western Reserve a point

New Middletown Springfield Local unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Berlin Center Western Reserve in a 21-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with October 30, 2021 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School last season. For more, click here.
Madison earns 1st win in Homecoming shutout of Mount Vernon

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Zach Glasgo wore a smile as wide as Esley Lane on Friday night. Madison's senior linebacker intercepted two passes, took one all the way back for a 30-yard touchdown, and spearheaded a shutout defensive performance to lead the Rams to a 35-0 Homecoming blowout of Mount Vernon.
Ontario dispatches Pleasant

Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland

Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Education
Building Doctors will make rounds in Shelby on Oct. 10 & 11

SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11. The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It...
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
Fremont Ross pours it on Lima Senior

Fremont Ross recorded a big victory over Lima Senior 35-6 at Fremont Ross High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Fremont Ross moved in front of Lima Senior 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus South collects skin-tight win against Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus South eventually plied victory away from Columbus Eastmoor 14-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus West and Columbus South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on September 23 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

