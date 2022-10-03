Read full article on original website
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Gooseggs: Gahanna Columbus Academy hands Columbus Grandview Heights a shutout
Gahanna Columbus Academy's defense kept Columbus Grandview Heights under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 42-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against KIPP Columbus and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on September 23 at Gahanna Columbus Academy. Click here for a recap.
Clean sheet: New Middletown Springfield Local doesn't allow Berlin Center Western Reserve a point
New Middletown Springfield Local unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Berlin Center Western Reserve in a 21-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with October 30, 2021 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School last season. For more, click here.
Madison earns 1st win in Homecoming shutout of Mount Vernon
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Zach Glasgo wore a smile as wide as Esley Lane on Friday night. Madison's senior linebacker intercepted two passes, took one all the way back for a 30-yard touchdown, and spearheaded a shutout defensive performance to lead the Rams to a 35-0 Homecoming blowout of Mount Vernon.
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
Ontario dispatches Pleasant
Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31, Wooster 11
Mansfield Senior beat Wooster 31-11 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arlin Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Storm warning: Arlington unleashes full fury on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Arlington stomped on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37-14 at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Arlington drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale after the first quarter.
Beginning was the end: Loudonville opens an early gap to jar Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 44-12 victory over Cardington-Lincoln on October 7 in Ohio football action. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland
Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Never a doubt: Mt. Gilead breezes past Northmor
Mt. Gilead dismissed Northmor by a 36-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
Building Doctors will make rounds in Shelby on Oct. 10 & 11
SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11. The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It...
Uniontown Lake dances past North Canton Hoover
Uniontown Lake dumped North Canton Hoover 35-15 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Uniontown Lake darted in front of North Canton Hoover 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Zanesville West Muskingum casts spell on McConnelsville Morgan
Zanesville West Muskingum walked the high-wire before edging McConnelsville Morgan 26-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Zanesville West Muskingum drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over McConnelsville Morgan after the first quarter.
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
Fremont Ross pours it on Lima Senior
Fremont Ross recorded a big victory over Lima Senior 35-6 at Fremont Ross High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Fremont Ross moved in front of Lima Senior 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Plain City Jonathan Alder takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder's advantage forced Bellefontaine to dig down, but it did to earn a 27-7 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Plain City Jonathan Alder authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Bellefontaine at the end of the first quarter.
Columbus South collects skin-tight win against Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus South eventually plied victory away from Columbus Eastmoor 14-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus West and Columbus South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on September 23 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. For more, click here.
