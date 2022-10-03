ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Slawomir Nizielski, 44, homeless, New Britain, crim vio of restraining order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Manuel Solis, 31, homeless, New Britain, three counts – second-degree failure to appear. Gregory Dlugozima, 55, 245 Broad St. Flr. 2W, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful restraint. Cassandra N. Johnson, 42,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: I-84 in Vernon reopens after cows roam highway

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is back open Friday after cows roamed the highway. State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m. The cows were in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said. State police said...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement

Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
EAST LYME, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...

