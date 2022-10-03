Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Nizielski, 44, homeless, New Britain, crim vio of restraining order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Manuel Solis, 31, homeless, New Britain, three counts – second-degree failure to appear. Gregory Dlugozima, 55, 245 Broad St. Flr. 2W, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful restraint. Cassandra N. Johnson, 42,...
West Street in Southington reopens after crash
West Street in Southington is back open Friday night after a crash.
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
Man faces 25 years in girlfriend’s father’s death in Windsor Locks
A man who was accused of involvement in the murder of his girlfriend’s father, whose body was found in a plastic tote in the Windsor Locks condominium the couple shared with him and other family members, accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of lesser charges.
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
Eyewitness News
Police: I-84 in Vernon reopens after cows roam highway
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is back open Friday after cows roamed the highway. State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m. The cows were in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said. State police said...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
NBC Connecticut
Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement
Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
NECN
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Whitney Avenue near Route 15 in Hamden reopens following crash
Whitney Avenue near Route 15 in Hamden remains closed in both directions Thursday following a crash.
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...
