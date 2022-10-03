ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Tops Central Michigan for Third Consecutive Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team won its third consecutive game, downing Central Michigan on Friday, 7-1, at Buckeye Varsity Field. The win improves the Buckeyes’ record to 6-5 overall. Central Michigan is 1-11. The Short Story. The Buckeyes got onto the board quickly as...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Hits the Road for Fall Ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its fall season on the road for its next two games before closing out fall ball with a matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes head to Hudson, Ohio this weekend to play Robert Morris in the American Boy Fall Brawl on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The American Boy Fall Brawl, held at Hudson High School, benefits the American Boy Project, which helps families find treatment, offer scholarships for those who can’t afford it and advocate long term care for options that result in the best possible outcome for recovery.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Matthews Tallies Two Goals in Buckeyes’ Home-Opener Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State, 5-2, in front of a packed crowd at the OSU Ice Rink on Friday night. The Buckeyes (3-0-0, 3-0-0 WCHA) notched their first power play goal of the year and saw nine point scorers in the game one matchup against the Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 WCHA).
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Cincinnati, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 14 Buckeyes Host Badgers to Open Big Ten Play

The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hosts Wisconsin this weekend to begin its home slate and Big Ten play. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. The games will be streamed through Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Allen, See Named Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires By D1Baseball

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Sean Allen and Andrew See, who Ohio State skipper Bill Mosiello added to his staff this summer, were both selected by D1Baseball as two of the top 30 assistant coaching hires this offseason. Allen was number four on the list and See came in at number 21.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 6 Ohio State Comes Home to Covelli

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 B1G) is back at home this weekend for a pair of matches following five weeks on the road. The Buckeyes host No. 13 Penn State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a match broadcast live on BTN. OSU then hosts RV Northwestern on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET match on B1G+.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 16 Buckeyes Look to Keep Rolling at Nebraska Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off its most thrilling win of the season, No. 16 Ohio State will look to continue the momentum this Saturday when it travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+. This...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Johnson
Person
Keith Byars
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1-4) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history after knocking off Northern Kentucky (3-7-1) 3-2 Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the 2022 nonconference schedule with a 5-0-3 record. How it Happened. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Coach Rohlik, Treloar & Leslie Preview Series with Badgers

The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 home season and Big Ten campaign this weekend with two games against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes (2-0-0) and Badgers (0-0-0) will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Season, single-game...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Baseball To Compete In Frisco Classic

FRISCO, Texas – The Ohio State baseball team will be competing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field, home of the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, March 3-5, Peak Events LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, announced today. The 2023 tournament is set to feature Mississippi...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy