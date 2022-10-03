COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its fall season on the road for its next two games before closing out fall ball with a matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes head to Hudson, Ohio this weekend to play Robert Morris in the American Boy Fall Brawl on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The American Boy Fall Brawl, held at Hudson High School, benefits the American Boy Project, which helps families find treatment, offer scholarships for those who can’t afford it and advocate long term care for options that result in the best possible outcome for recovery.

