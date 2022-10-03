Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Tops Central Michigan for Third Consecutive Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team won its third consecutive game, downing Central Michigan on Friday, 7-1, at Buckeye Varsity Field. The win improves the Buckeyes’ record to 6-5 overall. Central Michigan is 1-11. The Short Story. The Buckeyes got onto the board quickly as...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hits the Road for Fall Ball
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its fall season on the road for its next two games before closing out fall ball with a matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes head to Hudson, Ohio this weekend to play Robert Morris in the American Boy Fall Brawl on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The American Boy Fall Brawl, held at Hudson High School, benefits the American Boy Project, which helps families find treatment, offer scholarships for those who can’t afford it and advocate long term care for options that result in the best possible outcome for recovery.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Matthews Tallies Two Goals in Buckeyes’ Home-Opener Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State, 5-2, in front of a packed crowd at the OSU Ice Rink on Friday night. The Buckeyes (3-0-0, 3-0-0 WCHA) notched their first power play goal of the year and saw nine point scorers in the game one matchup against the Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of Road Game vs. Michigan State
Ohio State players met with media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to travel to Michigan State for their first road game of the season. On Michigan State’s performance so far this season:. “We try not to pay attention to how well they do. We know...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Host Badgers to Open Big Ten Play
The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hosts Wisconsin this weekend to begin its home slate and Big Ten play. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. The games will be streamed through Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Allen, See Named Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires By D1Baseball
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Sean Allen and Andrew See, who Ohio State skipper Bill Mosiello added to his staff this summer, were both selected by D1Baseball as two of the top 30 assistant coaching hires this offseason. Allen was number four on the list and See came in at number 21.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Comes Home to Covelli
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 B1G) is back at home this weekend for a pair of matches following five weeks on the road. The Buckeyes host No. 13 Penn State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a match broadcast live on BTN. OSU then hosts RV Northwestern on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET match on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Look to Keep Rolling at Nebraska Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off its most thrilling win of the season, No. 16 Ohio State will look to continue the momentum this Saturday when it travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+. This...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1-4) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history after knocking off Northern Kentucky (3-7-1) 3-2 Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the 2022 nonconference schedule with a 5-0-3 record. How it Happened. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Coach Rohlik, Treloar & Leslie Preview Series with Badgers
The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 home season and Big Ten campaign this weekend with two games against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes (2-0-0) and Badgers (0-0-0) will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Season, single-game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Baseball To Compete In Frisco Classic
FRISCO, Texas – The Ohio State baseball team will be competing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field, home of the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, March 3-5, Peak Events LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, announced today. The 2023 tournament is set to feature Mississippi...
