Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
Coinbase Expands Services in Australia, Calling Country a ‘Priority Market for Us’
Coinbase (COIN) is boosting its services in Australia, calling the country “a priority market for us,” the company announced in a blog post this week. The crypto exchange said it is adding local payments platform PayID as a way for customers to transfer Australian dollars to their Coinbase accounts, offering advanced trading tools and better pricing to its local retail customers and providing 24/7 chat support to customers there.
Crypto Exchange FTX's Token Surges 7% After Visa Partnership Report
FTT, the native token of crypto exchange FTX, surged 7% after a report that payment giant Visa (V) has partnered with the exchange to roll out crypto debit cards. The partnership will see the exchange release crypto debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to a CNBC report. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC that crypto debit cards can disrupt traditional payment networks.
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra
Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits
The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
Dapper Labs Restricts Services to Russia Amid EU Sanctions
NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs has cut off payment services for non-fungible token owners with links to Russia, citing European Union sanctions in a Thursday blog post. Dapper, the company behind popular NFT collections such as NBA Top Shot, said, “It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia.”
Italy Hasn't Vetted the 73 Crypto Firms It Approved This Year
ROME — Italy may be rubber-stamping crypto firms’ applications to operate in the country without running proper checks to make sure they are safe for investors. This summer, a string of prominent crypto firms – including Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com – announced they had secured regulatory approval to continue operating in Italy. In effect, the companies were entered into a registry set up to ensure companies were compliant with the country’s anti-money laundering standards.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence
How do investors in traditional risk assets stay safe in rough markets? They flee to fundamentals, value, income or quality – some expression of factors that lead to a traditional security having less volatility and more advantageous returns in periods of turbulence and down markets. But what should digital-asset...
Middle East/North Africa Was Fastest-Growing Crypto Market Over Past 12 Months: Chainalysis
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was the fastest-growing market for crypto adoption during the 12-month period that ended on June 30, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. MENA-based users received $566 billion in cryptocurrency between July 2021 and July 2022, a 48% increase from the previous year.
Grayscale’s New Venture Aims to Capture Bear Market Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale is forming an investment vehicle that will help investors take advantage of the low prices of bitcoin mining infrastructures amid a continued crypto winter. The private co-investment vehicle, Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), will partner with digital asset mining and staking infrastructure firm Foundry for...
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
Citi Ventures Backs Its First Digital Asset Manager, Co-Leading a $6M Round in Xalts
Citi Ventures and venture capital firm Accel co-led a $6 million funding round for xalts, an institutional-grade digital asset management startup founded by a former trader at banking giant HSBC and a former Meta Asia executive. The funding comes as institutional investors continue to move into the cryptocurrency industry despite the crypto bear market.
Zcash May Be Getting Spammed but the Blockchain Is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind It Says
The Zcash blockchain is experiencing a sudden increase in size due to higher transaction volumes, prompting concerns of a potential spam attack. Jameson Lopp, co-founder and chief technology officer of bitcoin storage company Casa, claims the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in a matter of months.
Celsius’ Top Execs Cashed Out $17M in Crypto Before Bankruptcy
CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 18:35 UTC): Corrects figures throughout based on documentation provided by CTO Nuke Goldstein’s lawyers, who showed that most of his apparent withdrawals were sent to other accounts at Celsius. Corrects range. CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 12:18 UTC): Corrects figure in the headline and first paragraph to $42...
DeFi Platform Ribbon Finance's Unsecured Lending Product Sees Crypto Firms Folkvang and Wintermute Borrow Over $10M
Unless you have been underwater for months, you have probably heard that adverse macroeconomic conditions have made crypto market participants risk averse. However, the early activity in the Ethereum-based structured product firm Ribbon Finance's recently launched high-stakes lending product, Lend, suggests otherwise. Ribbon's Lend, which went live on Monday, allows...
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit
The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain...
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Invested $31.3M in Bankrupt Data Center Compute North
Marathon Digital (MARA), which is one of the world's largest bitcoin (BTC) miners, said it had invested $10 million in convertible preferred stock and $21.3 million in an unsecured senior promissory note in different entities within bankrupt data center Compute North. Marathon, which doesn’t own its mining facilities and uses...
