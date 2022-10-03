Suns shockingly became the first NBA team to lose a preseason game to a non-NBA team since 2015

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

What is going on in Phoenix?!

Don’t look now, but the Suns are absolutely a mess right now. The last time we saw them on the floor in the playoffs, the organization issued an apology for their performance. After a drama-fueled offseason, Phoenix big Deandre Ayton said that it felt like there was a cloud hanging over the franchise.

These horrible vibes manifested on the court again when the team made its preseason debut, facing off against the Adelaide 36ers from Australia’s NBL on Sunday evening.

Although the 36ers were 28-point underdogs heading into the match against the Suns, who had the best record in the NBA last season, they were actually able to emerge as the improbable victors in this game.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton noted that this was the first time a non-NBA team defeated an NBA team during a preseason exhibition since Turkey’s Fenerbahce defeated the Nets in 2015.

Adelaide also became the first team from Australia’s NBL to beat a team from the NBA during the preseason. Adelaide’s total payroll is just over $1 million, while Phoenix’s is over $167 million. The 36ers were one of the worst teams in the NBL last season.

Phoenix’s perimeter defense looked particularly poor in this match as the 36ers shot 55.8% on 3-pointers, connecting on 24 shots from beyond the arc.

Craig Randall and Robert Franks combined for 67 points, accounting for 15 of Adelaide’s 3-pointers. Mitch McCarron finished the game with 16 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Randall played in the NBA’s G League for the Long Island Nets last season, while Franks won the G League championship with the Lakeland Magic in 2021.

The Suns will have a chance to get back on track in their next preseason game when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST.