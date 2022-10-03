Read full article on original website
Notice of Completion - MAC Gym Net
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Rabren General Contractors, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvement of 22-182 MAC Gym Net for the State of Alabama and the City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of...
City commemorates Felton Little Park at plaque ceremony
Auburn city leaders and residents gathered on Monday to commemorate a touchstone of area families' lives with the unveiling of a plaque recognizing the importance of Felton Little Park in the community's history. After a half-dozen Auburn residents shared their memories on Monday of the city's first public park, Auburn...
Notice to File Claims - Farmer Estate
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Linda Lee Farmer, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of. Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required...
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Council OKs funds for columbariums for Town Creek, Westview cemeteries
The Auburn City Council unanimously approved the purchase of three columbariums for two cemeteries in the city at its meeting on Tuesday night. The Council approved the purchase of two columbariums for Town Creek Cemetery and one for Westview Cemetery from Postal Products, ICM, for a total of $41,900.
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On Sept. 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
Auburn Roundup: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for Oct. 22
Environmental Services will host its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Environmental Services Complex (365-A N. Donahue Drive). This free biannual event invites Auburn residents to drop off environmentally hazardous materials that are illegal to dispose of during weekly garbage collection.
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Katherine Harline
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 16, 2021 executed by Katherine Langston Harlin and Jason Harlin, in favor of. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as a nominee for TJC Mortgage Inc., said Mortgage being recorded June 17, 2021,...
Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
