Clark's Clipboard: Updated NC State vs. FSU Visitors List
FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State just wrapped up an eventful month of September where they went 4-0 and landed some talented prospects like five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson. With the Seminoles now sitting at 4-1 and with the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the country, Noles247 has created the October edition of the monthly FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits list.
What To Watch For: Five questions for Miami to answer against North Carolina
Today's game against North Carolina is important for the trajectory of the 2022 season for the Miami Hurricanes. Win and Miami (2-2) is back on track after a shocking loss to Middle Tennessee State. Lose and UM's losing streak grows to three games and the season objective goes from fighting...
Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- There was a new name to the event, but "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" had a familiar setup and a lot of familiar faces Friday at the Smith Center. The public celebration of the start of Year Two for North Carolina under Hubert Davis had the...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC basketball
USC basketball has its first commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment Friday afternoon live on 247Sports, choosing the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary sat less than 10...
Injury Updates on Amari Gainer, Jared Verse, and Robert Scott
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State appears to be in better shape heading into its road contest at NC State from an injury perspective. The Seminoles will have a few defenders available for the ACC game who were inactive or limited in last week’s loss to Wake Forest. Coach Mike...
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Wake Forest vs. Army preview - Black Knights become measuring stick for Demon Deacon defense
While the Wake Forest offense was certainly recognized for putting 70 points on the board (63 actually, because Traveon Redd scored one touchdown with a pick-six) against.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
