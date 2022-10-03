ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State just wrapped up an eventful month of September where they went 4-0 and landed some talented prospects like five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson. With the Seminoles now sitting at 4-1 and with the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the country, Noles247 has created the October edition of the monthly FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits list.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance

Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC basketball

USC basketball has its first commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment Friday afternoon live on 247Sports, choosing the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary sat less than 10...
