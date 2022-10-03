Read full article on original website
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I remember the first time I saw Sex and the City. Actually … let’s save that story — the full story — for another time. And if that time never materializes, so be it. Suffice it to say, when I was a junior in college I once saw about 30 seconds of Sex and the City, and what I saw convinced me that I’d probably be fine going the rest of my life without seeing more of it.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Targets & FAAB Advice (2022)
The injuries continue to mount, testing our roster depth and requiring us to seek replacements. That’s why you’re here — to scout replacements. We had some big-name players go down in Week 4. Javonte Williams has a devasting knee injury that will end his season. Jonathan Taylor has what is widely believed to be a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him a week or two. Cordarrelle Patterson landed on IR Monday. Rookie WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Treylon Burks (foot) both went down and could miss time, and Isaiah McKenzie (more on him later) sustained a concussion.
Mac Jones (ankle) continues to make progress
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to make progress in the recovery from his ankle injury. (Andrew Callahan on Twitter) The 'continues to make progress' statement came from head coach Bill Belichick earlier today. There is video evidence of this, as Mac is doing more work and moving better on the side of the field than he did on Friday. He is reportedly still moving with a limp, which is expected given the normal timetable for similar injuries. If Mac Jones cannot go this weekend, Bailey Zappe may make his first career start as backup Brian Hoyer is currently in concussion protocol.
Andy Dalton to start on Sunday at home
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen confirmed QB Andy Dalton will start as the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dalton and the passing game looked solid in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Seahawks...
Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of the game
Hines was hit hard early in the first quarter and was exhibiting “gross motor instability.” The Colts are already down Jonathan Taylor and will now rely on Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson for the remainder of the game. Hines finishes the game catching one of two targets for five yards and three rushing yards one one rushing attempt.
Melvin Gordon III slated to be 'the bell cow' Thursday
Melvin Gordon III, who has been splitting time with Javonte Williams in the Broncos backfield, is presumed to be in line for a very heavy workload Thursday with veteran RB Latavius Murray not yet on the active roster and the aforementioned Williams being out for the year. (James Palmer on Twitter)
Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Week 5 vs. Broncos
With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines is expected to play a bigger role in the Indianapolis offense. However, he is likely to share snaps and touches with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, with the latter expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. This news makes Hines a solid option for the flex spot for fantasy managers, especially in PPR formats. Jackson and Lindsay are somewhat harder to trust, given the uncertainty surrounding their roles. Jackson is ranked much higher in FantasyPros ECR and is priced significantly higher on DFS platforms, so he is the consensus RB to target after Hines, at least for this week.
Jake Kumerow (ankle) ruled out for Week 5
Kumerow, Jamison Crowder (ankle), and Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) have all been ruled out while Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable. Even without some of these solid pass-catchers, the Bills have several offensive weapons worth starting in fantasy football. Managers should feel comfortable starting Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and even Gabe Davis this week.
12 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Pitts has failed to practice all week for the Falcons, and is looking more likely to miss the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end has underperformed compared to expectations so far this season for fantasy owners, recording more than two receptions in just one game so far this season. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firsker would be called on if Pitts is unable to play on Sunday. Monitor his practice activity Friday.
Rondale Moore (knee) will be a game-day decision
Moore was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury. It appears the injury may have been suffered in practice as Thursday was the first day the Cardinals listed him as limited. Fantasy managers will likely want to rely on a healthy option considering the Cardinals play in the late window of games Sunday.
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 5 (2022)
Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Dotson did not practice for a second consecutive day with the team, which should come as little surprise to fantasy owners as the wideout currently is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury suffered in Week 4. Plan on having other options ready and available.
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Javonte Williams, Geno Smith, Talanoa Hufanga, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 5)
After a slate like we just had, sometimes the best course of action is to send its memory down the river in a blazing canoe at dusk. Good riddance to Week 4. Football fans from the East Coast snicker and thumb their noses at the Pacific time zone whenever there is a game on Euro soil that has us up before the rooster to scramble to swap out last-second inactive players along with our eggs. It’s their “retribution” for struggling to stay awake three nights a week during primetime, while some of us in sunny California can catch a post-football viewing of The Irishman.
In the Trenches: Week 5 OL/DL Matchups (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
It was another good week last week as we highlighted TJ Hockenson as a potential smash play against a bad Seahawks defense and James Robinson being a fade against a rugged Eagles’ defense. This week we have some familiar units (Rams’ DL) and a potential mismatch in Carolina between two units going in opposite directions.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 5? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 5. Check out all of our Week 5 fantasy football content >>
Week 5 NFL DFS Primer: Colts at Broncos Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Broncos are hosting the Colts for the Week 5 Thursday Night Football Game. The season hasn’t gotten off on the right foot for either team. Further, both teams are navigating injuries on a short week. The game’s spread is close, with a low total. So, it should be a competitive game. As a result, the betting expectations and injuries are considered in the forthcoming suggested players and lineup construction thoughts.
Fantasy Football Sweep: Russell Wilson, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney
The NFL news cycle is 24/7, especially during the season. For fantasy football managers, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of all of the news and the fantasy-relevant analysis that comes with it. That’s where the Fantasy Football Sweep comes in. With this article, I’ll attempt to...
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: 8 Busts to Avoid (2022)
Let’s take a look at a few of our top fantasy basketball busts to avoid as you prepare for your 2022 fantasy basketball draft. Average Draft Position (ADP) based on FantasyPros consensus NBA ADP. Prepare for your fantasy basketball league with our FREE mock draft simulator >>. Fantasy Basketball...
NBA・
