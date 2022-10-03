Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I remember the first time I saw Sex and the City. Actually … let’s save that story — the full story — for another time. And if that time never materializes, so be it. Suffice it to say, when I was a junior in college I once saw about 30 seconds of Sex and the City, and what I saw convinced me that I’d probably be fine going the rest of my life without seeing more of it.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Rankings & Advice: Defense (Week 5)
Here are rankings from our analysts for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Check...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) continues to make progress
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to make progress in the recovery from his ankle injury. (Andrew Callahan on Twitter) The 'continues to make progress' statement came from head coach Bill Belichick earlier today. There is video evidence of this, as Mac is doing more work and moving better on the side of the field than he did on Friday. He is reportedly still moving with a limp, which is expected given the normal timetable for similar injuries. If Mac Jones cannot go this weekend, Bailey Zappe may make his first career start as backup Brian Hoyer is currently in concussion protocol.
fantasypros.com
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Thursday Night Football was a snoozefest for fans of offense, but for those equally, or even more enamored with the defensive side of the ball, there were certainly some fireworks. Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning hosted a sack party in the Colts backfield, while DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue started one of their own, much to the dismay of the hometown crowd. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 5 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (knee) will be a game-day decision
Moore was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury. It appears the injury may have been suffered in practice as Thursday was the first day the Cardinals listed him as limited. Fantasy managers will likely want to rely on a healthy option considering the Cardinals play in the late window of games Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones practiced in limited capacity on Thursday
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Mac Jones was a limited participant for the New England Patriots on Thursday in practice as he recovers from an ankle sprain. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones missed Week 4's overtime battle with the Green Bay Packers when QB Brian Hoyer,...
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton to start on Sunday at home
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen confirmed QB Andy Dalton will start as the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dalton and the passing game looked solid in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Seahawks...
fantasypros.com
12 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Pitts has failed to practice all week for the Falcons, and is looking more likely to miss the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end has underperformed compared to expectations so far this season for fantasy owners, recording more than two receptions in just one game so far this season. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firsker would be called on if Pitts is unable to play on Sunday. Monitor his practice activity Friday.
fantasypros.com
Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of the game
Hines was hit hard early in the first quarter and was exhibiting “gross motor instability.” The Colts are already down Jonathan Taylor and will now rely on Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson for the remainder of the game. Hines finishes the game catching one of two targets for five yards and three rushing yards one one rushing attempt.
fantasypros.com
Melvin Gordon III slated to be 'the bell cow' Thursday
Melvin Gordon III, who has been splitting time with Javonte Williams in the Broncos backfield, is presumed to be in line for a very heavy workload Thursday with veteran RB Latavius Murray not yet on the active roster and the aforementioned Williams being out for the year. (James Palmer on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Week 5 vs. Broncos
With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines is expected to play a bigger role in the Indianapolis offense. However, he is likely to share snaps and touches with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, with the latter expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. This news makes Hines a solid option for the flex spot for fantasy managers, especially in PPR formats. Jackson and Lindsay are somewhat harder to trust, given the uncertainty surrounding their roles. Jackson is ranked much higher in FantasyPros ECR and is priced significantly higher on DFS platforms, so he is the consensus RB to target after Hines, at least for this week.
fantasypros.com
Jake Kumerow (ankle) ruled out for Week 5
Kumerow, Jamison Crowder (ankle), and Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) have all been ruled out while Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable. Even without some of these solid pass-catchers, the Bills have several offensive weapons worth starting in fantasy football. Managers should feel comfortable starting Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and even Gabe Davis this week.
Rams Insider: These are the matchups that will decide winner of Rams-Cowboys
Curt Sandoval spoke with Joe Trahan from WFAA in Dallas about the Rams' upcoming game against the Cowboys.
fantasypros.com
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Dotson did not practice for a second consecutive day with the team, which should come as little surprise to fantasy owners as the wideout currently is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury suffered in Week 4. Plan on having other options ready and available.
fantasypros.com
Landon Collins signing with the Giants
The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) says, 'I'm going to be out there’ in Week 5
Kamara was listed as questionable leading up to Week 4’s matchup against Minnesota, when his late scratch in Sunday’s early morning game left many fantasy managers scrambling. He seems to believe he will play this weekend against Seattle after missing two of the last three games. That’s a huge lift for fantasy managers hoping he can return to the level of production he’s delivered for the last few years.
fantasypros.com
In the Trenches: Week 5 OL/DL Matchups (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
It was another good week last week as we highlighted TJ Hockenson as a potential smash play against a bad Seahawks defense and James Robinson being a fade against a rugged Eagles’ defense. This week we have some familiar units (Rams’ DL) and a potential mismatch in Carolina between two units going in opposite directions.
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Javonte Williams, Geno Smith, Talanoa Hufanga, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 5)
After a slate like we just had, sometimes the best course of action is to send its memory down the river in a blazing canoe at dusk. Good riddance to Week 4. Football fans from the East Coast snicker and thumb their noses at the Pacific time zone whenever there is a game on Euro soil that has us up before the rooster to scramble to swap out last-second inactive players along with our eggs. It’s their “retribution” for struggling to stay awake three nights a week during primetime, while some of us in sunny California can catch a post-football viewing of The Irishman.
