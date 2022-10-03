KENTWOOD, Mich. — New video, released to FOX 17 following a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a Kelloggsville school bus driver rescue a missing toddler. The situation started Tuesday morning in the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood. Police say the toddler's parents were standing near their car, waiting to put another child on an approaching school bus. That's when someone jumped into the running car, and drove off. The toddler was inside.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO