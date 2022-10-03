Read full article on original website
Upcoming shows at the Kalamazoo State Theatre
The State Theatre has been a fixture in downtown Kalamazoo since 1927. They offer "Back Stage and Beyond" group tours where you can learn more about it's history. Searching for a venue for your party, meeting, wedding, show, or event? Event venue rental is available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre too.
6th Street Hall can't wait to welcome you to their Pulaski Days celebration
Join the Knights of St. Casimir—6th Street Hall as Pulaski Days takes over Grand Rapids. Celebrating 50 years of the tradition, the hall will be hosting live music — yes, there will be polka!— dancing, and all the delicious polish food you can handle. Friday, October 6th,...
Meijer unveils line of adaptive Halloween costumes for children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is expanding its selection of Halloween costumes to include children with limited mobility. The Midwestern retailer says their adaptive costumes forego traditional snaps and zippers in favor of Velcro, magnets and pull tabs. Costumes also feature hook-and-loop spaces to accommodate arm and leg braces,...
Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association: a youth hockey destination
The Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA) offers learn to skate and hockey programs in West Michigan. As one of USA Hockey's original Model Associations, KOHA adopted the principles of the American Development Model (ADM) focusing on helping young athletes reach their athletic potential. Their Executive Director, Matt Kakabeeke and Hockey...
Compassionate Heart friends get ready to take center stage
Compassionate Heart Ministries helps build inclusive relationships for families and individuals with mild to moderate disabilities. Executive Director, Donna Bunce and Director of Marketing and Communications, Caitlyn Kroll, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share more about their programs and why this event is so special for them. Fashion Show...
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
WATCH: Video shows Kelloggsville bus driver rescue 2-year-old after carjacking
KENTWOOD, Mich. — New video, released to FOX 17 following a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a Kelloggsville school bus driver rescue a missing toddler. The situation started Tuesday morning in the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood. Police say the toddler's parents were standing near their car, waiting to put another child on an approaching school bus. That's when someone jumped into the running car, and drove off. The toddler was inside.
Portage firefighters rescue missing parrot
PORTAGE, Mich. — A parrot is now home with its owner after going missing in Portage for a month. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the owner received a tip on social media after someone alerted her to the parrot’s location in Lakeview Park. Park rangers connected...
Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation
Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Medical Moment: Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month
October is Bullying Awareness and Prevention month. Throughout the month, communities nationwide unite together to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Pediatric Psychologist from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Adelle Cadieux joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to offer tips to parents on what they can do if they believe their child is being bullied.
Man sentenced to 20+ years for shooting, killing man at Wyoming Walmart
WYOMING, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Wyoming Walmart earlier this year has been sentenced. The shooting happened March 14 at the Walmart on 54th Street. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Lavail Dwayne Walker.
Woman in critical condition after pulling out of driveway, hitting car
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is in critical condition after a crash on 48th Avenue, near Tyler Oaks Drive, on Wednesday evening. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say the woman, a 32-year-old from Hudsonville, pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of another car.
