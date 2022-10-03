2 in custody after deadly shooting of Marist College father

2 in custody after Marist College father shot dead at nearby hotel 02:02

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Two men are in custody after police say a father visiting his child for parents weekend at Marist College was shot and killed inside a nearby hotel .

The Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie is temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

Police said the suspects had another room at the hotel. They did not know the victim, but are believed to be part of a gang who shot the wrong person.

Roy Johnson, Jr., 35, faces murder and weapons charges. Devin Taylor, Jr., 26, faces weapons charges. Officials described both suspects as homeless and said they were known to police. They are due back in court Oct. 7th.

CBS2 spoke with John Bucsek, whose daughter Nicole is a freshman at the college. He was visiting her for the weekend and staying at the hotel when the shooting occurred.

"Boom, perimeter of policemen all around. So, you know, that's how I knew it was the real deal," he said.

"I came out, and he said, 'Turn around and get back into your room.' And I said, 'Officer, does this have anything to do with a shooter I heard about?' He says, 'I can't talk to you about that. Just get in there, lock your door, pull your blinds closed,'" he continued.

Just after those tense moments, a surprising discovery was made. Inside the suspects' hotel room were an explosive making manual and materials to go along with it.

Police said the state's bomb squad secured the items and took them away safely for evaluation.

Officials emphasized there were no explosives found at the premises.

The hotel is a little more than four miles away from campus, and locals say it's frequently filled with guests who are visiting the college.

"That hotel, it hasn't really had any problems or anything like that," resident Patrick Seianna said.

"I'm just like, OK, once again, there's something else that's not good happening," said resident Shelton Drumgold.

"Campus is great, but it's just kind of an unsettling feeling, you know," Marist College freshman Henry Merli said.