SWIFT Introduce Blueprint for CBDC Cross-Border Usage
After eight months of research and experiments, the financial networking system Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has put together a blueprint for a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network. Based on the results from the experiments, it has been discovered that CBDCs and tokenized assets can seamlessly...
Marathon Announce $80M Exposure to Compute North
Digital assets mining company Marathon Digital Holdings announced that it has over $80 million of exposure to crypto mining data center Compute North which recently filed for bankruptcy at a Texas court. According to Marathon Digital, its financial exposure to Compute North stems from “$10 million in convertible preferred stock...
Xalts Secure $6M With Citi Ventures and Accel Backing
Crypto assets management company Xalts has received $6 million in a seed round jointly led by Citi Group venture capital arm Citi Ventures and California-based startup incubator Accel. Markedly, this is Citi Ventures’ first digital asset seed investment in a Hong Kong-based digital-asset management firm. The round was backed...
Anchorage Digital Enters Asian Market Via Strategic Partnerships
The global regulated crypto platform, Anchorage Digital has partnered with five new Asia-based institutional crypto partners as it expands its base in the region. In an announcement on October 5, the digital asset platform said it has partnered with asset management firm Dream Trade, and cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. Blockchain investment firm FBG Capital, Venture firm IOSG Venture, as well as digital asset services provider Antalpha, are also part of the partnership.
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Further its Digital Asset Strategy
United Kingdom-based global investment company Abrdn announced that it has joined the Governing Council of enterprise-grade public network Hedera as it doubles down on digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT). Hedera confirmed the news with a series of tweets saying that deal is to transform existing structural inefficiencies in...
Hamilton Lane Taps Securitize to Tokenize Funds for Individual Investors
Private investment management firm Hamilton Lane partners with digital assets securities manager Securitize to tokenize three of its funds to expand investors’ access. Ultimately, via the partnership, Hamilton Lane is offering qualified investors in the United States easy access to the available three distinct Hamilton Lane funds through tokenized feeder funds.
@Wallet Bot Developers Launches New P2P Trading Feature on Telegram
The developers behind the @wallet bot are introducing a new feature to its suit to allow users to buy digital assets with a bank card, then exchange or transfer them to other wallets via Telegram. The newly introduced feature will aid peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions directly with each other within the app.
South Korean authorities reportedly freeze $39M in crypto owned by Do Kwon
South Korean authorities have tightened their fists to do everything possible for finding the real culprit behind the massive collapse of Terraform Labs’ TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA. Recently, they have intensified their pressure on the company’s co-founder Do Kwon by freezing a whopping $39.4 million (56 billion won) in assets linked with the billionaire founder.
Binance Labs to Fund Seven Projects From MVB Accelerator Program
Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced its intention to invest in seven projects chosen from The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, a project that is jointly led by BNB Chain. Markedly, the seven selected projects cut across Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming,...
European Council approves MiCA marking a major milestone for Europe’s crypto ecosystem
The European Council finally approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law on October 5, marking a major step toward unifying the continent’s formerly fragmented legal system. The representatives of the governments of the bloc’s members in the EU Council approved the laws’ text, which is anticipated to take effect in 2024.
MENA Region Tops List of Countries for Cryptocurrency Adoption
As cryptocurrency acceptance and adoption continues to gain global traction, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region keep leading the race for crypto adoption. According to a recent report from blockchain analytical firm, Chainalysis on Wednesday, MENA countries have had the most use cases for cryptocurrency transactions making it the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency market in the region.
Binance obtains permanent license from AFSA to become a regulated platform in Kazakhstan
The biggest crypto exchange in the world Binance has marked a massive presence in Kazakhstan. According to a recent announcement by the exchange, it was granted a permanent license to operate in Kazakhstan following the creation of several memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” authorization to operate in the country.
MakerDAO to invest $500M in US treasury and investment-grade corporate bonds
On Thursday, the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol in the world MakerDAO announced that it would invest $500 million in investment-grade corporate bonds and short-term US treasury bonds. The plan will see $400 million of the organization’s asset reserves invested in US treasury bonds and $100 million invested in...
Here’s Why Everyone Should Be Paying Attention To Spectre.ai
If there is one trading platform that should be on everyone’s radar right now, it’s Spectre.ai. This is a state-of-the-art online trading platform which offers users access to a multitude of global markets including but not limited to cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, ETFs, stocks, digital contracts, CFDs, bonds, and more. Moreover, it offers fraud-free and deposit-free services and features in addition to an easy-to-use interface, round the clock customer support, and even a DeFi Boost wallet.
The United Nations warns of a global recession if Fed continues rate hikes
On Monday, a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was released which warned that the global economy is in danger due to the monetary and fiscal policies of central banks. In particular, it projected that increases in U.S. interest rates will reduce future income to poor nations by $360 billion.
Warner Music Group Announce Job Openings for its Web3.0 Teams
Warner Music Group, an American multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate based in New York, is seeking to deepen its roots in Web3.0 and the metaverse. In effect, the company intends to expand its team to include people who can develop projects around the Web3.0 ecosystem. Interestingly, these job openings...
AVAX price analysis for 6 October 2022
AVAX price analysis for 6 October 2022, AVAX, the sixteenth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
BC Game Announces the Launch of Its New Website with Improved Features
The Crypto Casino of the Year, BC.GAME offers a new experience for its users by releasing a new website. BC.GAME launched and redesigned its website with more and better features for players. This initiative is just one of the many taken by BC.GAME, and is bringing the guarantee that all of its players receive the best service possible.
Another Executive Daniel Leon Leaves his Role at Celsius
Daniel Leon, another Executive of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Network has exited his role in the firm as it continues its bankruptcy proceedings. According to a CNBC report Leon, a co-founder, and chief strategy officer (CSO) of Celsius, has resigned from his position. He is now replaced by Lior Koren the firm’s global tax director who operates out of Israel.
