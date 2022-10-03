ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 3 AM Edition) 02:00

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.

The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.

All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.

The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

It's not known if the shooting was gang related.

FreeBear
4d ago

One more of the weekly gun murders in South Central. Congresswoman for South Central, Karen Bass, where are you? Didn't you say "I do feel safe. I would say a 10," on a scale of 1 to 10, during a campaign speech?

Highland Park liquor store clerk killed after being assaulted with scooter by group of teenagers

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in the fatal assault of a Highland Park liquor store clerk Thursday evening, who was killed when they used a scooter to attack him. According to Los Angeles Police Department, four teenagers were taking items, namely a six pack of beer, from the liquor store, Tony's Market, that Steven Reyes worked at when he confronted them. One of the suspects reportedly struck Reyes in the head with an e-scooter and ran from the store."As he was kind of following them trying to get the product back, one of the individuals took an...
Several injured in Atwater Village area after LAPD pursuit ends in crash

Multiple people are injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Atwater Village area. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began following a red Chevy Silverado truck, which they believed to be stolen near the intersection of N. Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive. After following the driver for a little over five minutes, they began pursuit at 7:52 p.m.The suspect led them on a brief pursuit through the Elysian Valley area before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle on Riverside Drive and Fletcher Drive. Officers arrested the suspect, who fled on foot, a short time later. Several people were injured during the crash and police called rescue ambulances to the scene to assist. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect from Los Angeles area, traveled to Vegas days before attack

More information has come out about the man who killed two people and injured six others in an attack in Las Vegas on Thursday. Yoni Barrios, 32, recently lived at a Rowland Heights apartment building but has his primary residence listed at the 1185 block of East Kenmore Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Las Vegas Police Department report. Barrios is responsible for the deadly stabbing attack just outside the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday. Newly released video shows the suspect sprinting down the strip in the moments after the attack occurred. He appeared in court on Friday, admitting...
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.  However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Westminster hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.
Man found shot to death inside U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood

A man found inside a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood overnight had been shot and killed, the LAPD said Thursday.Police were called to Carlos and Tamarind avenues in Hollywood at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the report of shots fired. At the scene, they found a U-Haul pickup truck that had collided with a parked vehicle on the wrong side of the street with a man inside, suffering from gunshot wounds.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he is believed to be about 60 years old, and may have been homeless. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.It's not clear if the man was shot while driving, or if he was shot and was driving to get away.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact LAPD detectives at (213) 382-9470.
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood

The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD. 
