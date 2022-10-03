Read full article on original website
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite brought a couple of match announcements for Battle of the Belts IV. Here’s what has been added to AEW Battle Of The Belts IV on October 7, 2022. Two Title Matches Added to Battle of the Belts IV. First, the ROH World Tag...
Tony Khan Must Suspend Sammy Guevara
If you have been keeping up with the professional wrestling news this week, namely the increasingly tumultuous stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling‘s apparent problematic locker room, you will be aware of the stories concerning Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara. As first reported by TMZ Sports, Guevara and Andrade were last night involved in a physical altercation hours before AEW Dynamite went on the air – mere days after a Twitter spat which saw Guevara describe Andrade as an “ungrateful pr*ck” and “jobber” in a series of now deleted Tweets.
#AndNEW: Death Dolls Capture Knockouts Tag Team Championships
IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Death Dolls (Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie) along with Rosemary at ringside defeated VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) to win the titles. Death Dolls Are the New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Dolls had to overcome some dirty tactics from...
Report: Nigel McGuinness Released from WWE
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported at 9:47 AM today that 46-year-old Nigel McGuinness was released from his WWE contract today. McGuinness signed a contract in 2016 as the voice of the first and only WWE United Kingdom Tournament. He would then go on to serve as a commentator for both WWE NXT and NXT UK, as well as calling other WWE projects such as 205 Live.
Preview: AEW Battle of the Belts IV Card (10/7/22) – Full Preview & Start Time
What a way to start the last remaining months of 2022 with All Elite Wrestling’s 4th instalment of the weekend wrestling spectacular Battle of the Belts. The last three Saturday night shows have been tremendous successes. These shows reminded fans, new and old, of the tradition and excellence of weekend wrestling action.
Dirty Dango Appears at Bound for Glory
Dirty Dango, formally known as Fandango in WWE has returned to the IMPACT Zone for the first since the company’s early days. He answered the open challenge laid out by Digital Media Champion Brian Myers. Dirty Dango Appears at Bound for Glory. The match kicked off the pre-show portion...
Locked and Loaded: AEW Star Wheeler Yuta Has Greatness in His Sights
Over the course of the past several months, it’s been pretty evident that AEW has something special in 25-year-old Wheeler Yuta. The Philadelphia native has spent over a year now taking aim at any opponent in sight, and the results have been met with the fans’ approval. Yuta...
Highlights of Mas Lucha Interview with Andrade El Idolo
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) wrestler, Andrade El Idolo, recently took part in a interview with Mas Lucha to discuss his AEW Rampage match with ’10’ Preston Vance of Dark Order (which has since been cancelled, following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara); ongoing issues regarding pay with AAA Lucha Libre, unhappiness with his stint in AEW so far, and his time with the WWE and other going-ons in his professional life. You can watch the full interview below, with our written summary carrying on throughout this article.
Preview: WWE SmackDown (10/7/22) – Logan Paul to Meet Roman Reigns
Tonight’s latest episode of SmackDown is live from Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, and is being dubbed as the yearly “season premiere” of the weekly episodic, blue-branded, sports entertainment extravaganza. WWE appears to be going all in (not like that, you troublemakers) on this show – re-running a match which was deemed an instant classic by almost everyone when it took place at Clash at the Castle just last month. Alongside social media juggernaut Logan Paul appearing to confront “Tribal Chief”, Roman Reigns, we are in for an interesting season premiere. Let’s take a look at what is on offer for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.
Raven Inducted Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame
The pre-show for IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year Bound for Glory concluded with the induction of Raven into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was inducted by fellow industry veteran Tommy Dreamer. Raven Induced into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. The induction was announced last month...
Wrestling With Sports Entertainment: When McMahon’s Empire Coincided With The Territories
Pro wrestling hit a fever pitch in popularity in the 1980s. Some of the territories were still holding their own but it was Hulkamania that was taking the world by storm. At the precipice of this boom was an apparent contrast in styles. The territories had been built on the art of sport, rivalry, and feuds often culminating in bloody cage matches. However, Vince McMahon, Jr.’s vision of taking over his father’s promotion would change the landscape of pro wrestling, forever.
Jon Moxley Signs A Major Five-Year Extension With All Elite Wrestling
Jon Moxley has arguably been one of the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since the company’s inception. While rumors swirled of him potentially leaving the company over the years, that has been further from the truth as Jon Moxley who is the current AEW World Champion has signed a five-year contract extension with the company with further responsibilities in his role with the company. The press release from AEW below further details what Jon Moxley’s role will be.
