Tonight’s latest episode of SmackDown is live from Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, and is being dubbed as the yearly “season premiere” of the weekly episodic, blue-branded, sports entertainment extravaganza. WWE appears to be going all in (not like that, you troublemakers) on this show – re-running a match which was deemed an instant classic by almost everyone when it took place at Clash at the Castle just last month. Alongside social media juggernaut Logan Paul appearing to confront “Tribal Chief”, Roman Reigns, we are in for an interesting season premiere. Let’s take a look at what is on offer for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO