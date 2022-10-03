Read full article on original website
Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed...
Ethnic Bulgarian group's name stirs anger in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both voiced anger Friday at an ethnic Bulgarian association's move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country's role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are poor, largely...
Death toll from missiles on Ukraine town rises to 14
At least 14 people died when seven Russian missiles struck the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the town council's secretary announced late Friday. The missiles struck before dawn on Thursday, with three landing in the town centre, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the artillery battles of the southern front.
Crimea: Fire blazes on only bridge connecting peninsula to Russia after explosion
A large fire erupted on the only bridge between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia on Saturday morning (8 October).Russian state media say the blaze was started by a lorry explosion on the road.Footage shows black smoke rising from roaring flames on the Kerch bridge.Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the fire, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, said the damage was a “beginning”.“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” he tweeted.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Russia claims it is ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war - latestWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
