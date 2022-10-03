Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse September 23-30, 2022
Christoph Ptack has stepped down as president and CEO of the Peninsula Music Festival (PMF) to be closer to senior members of his family. Ptack’s work in the PMF office will conclude Oct. 28, but he will continue with the organization in a consulting capacity during the search for his successor.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Oct. 7-14, 2022
The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department (LWCD) is continuing to offer free well testing for private well owners as part of its comprehensive study on groundwater quality in the county. The program is accepting up to 300 participants for testing in October. Those who received a free well test in July 2022 are […]
Door County Pulse
Miller Expands Reach in 47th Juried Annual
The Miller Art Museum’s 47th Juried Annual exhibition, running through the end of October in Sturgeon Bay, features 70 contemporary, two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. This is the second year when the juried show has been open to artists from all across the state. When it began, it...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: June Marie Lemens Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck
June Marie Lemens, Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck, 52, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Her life will be honored with a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor David Leistra officiating. June will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Obituary: John C. Moore
John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.
Door County Pulse
Stukenberg Reads from Debut Novel Oct. 8
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg will present an author reading Oct. 8, 2-3:30 pm, at Write On, Door County. Her debut novel, News of the Air, was selected as the 2021 winner of the Big Moose Prize from Black Lawrence Press. Part domestic realism, part eco-fiction, this novel centered in northern Wisconsin is a story of family and place that unsettles.
Door County Pulse
IN MEMORIAM: Patty Williamson Still Had Stories to Tell
Patty Williamson was 74 years old when she wrote her first story for the Peninsula Pulse – a piece about the history of Ellison Bay’s Pioneer Store, published back in 2008. At the time, I thought it was a one-off effort. Over my 18 years at the Pulse,...
Door County Pulse
Buy Books, Support the Library
Throughout the year, the various Door County Library branches host book sales whose proceeds benefit library programs and projects. During the Sturgeon Bay branch sales (pictured), patrons get access to the basement, where they can browse the workroom and overflow for discounted books – some in brand-new condition!. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Door County Pulse
Sunrise Birding at Crossroads
Start the weekend with sunrise birding Oct. 8, 7 am, at Crossroads at Big Creek. Migration is underway, which often means The Cove Estuary Preserve is filled with birds. Join the naturalist in Crossroads’ efforts to inventory the birds passing through the preserve. Meet at the kayak landing at The Cove Estuary Preserve, 217 S. 20th Place.
Door County Pulse
New Pastor at Hope United
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay has hired its first female pastor in the church’s 140-year history. The Rev. Carol Reynolds joined Hope in late September as its full-time pastor after serving, most recently, a United Church of Christ congregation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Church members selected her after a comprehensive, 15-month, nationwide search.
Door County Pulse
Run Wild in Potawatomi State Park Oct. 8
One of the oldest sporting events in Door County returns Oct. 8 with the 34th Run Wild at Potawatomi State Park. Organizers expect nearly 400 runners, and park entry fees will be waived that day for participants. All runners get Run Wild race shirts, and age-group winners receive medals. Runners can still sign up at packet pickup Oct. 7, 3-7 pm, at Bay Shore Outfitters, 59 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay; or on race day in the park at 7:30 am.
Door County Pulse
Sevastopol Spikers Victorious Over Vikings
Sevastopol’s varsity girls volleyball team completed a sweep of having defeated all three Door County rivals this season in Packerland Conference play Thursday when the Pioneers defeated Gibraltar on its home court in four sets, 25-19, 25–27, 25-19, 25-21. Statistical leaders for Sevastopol included Emma Stueber: 36 assists,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Door County Pulse
Sons of Norway Meeting, Genealogy Program
The Sons of Norway, HR Holand Lodge will hold an Oct. 11 meeting at Bay View Lutheran Church, 340 W. Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay, with a social at 11 am, a soup-and-salad potluck lunch, and a genealogy program. Laura Kayacan will be on hand to answer questions about Norwegian genealogy.
Door County Pulse
Manufacturing Awareness for Door County’s Largest Industry
Wisconsin celebrates October as Manufacturing Month, and what that looks like in Door County is roughly 300 students touring a dozen companies up and down the peninsula to learn about career opportunities that are available right here at home. Hosting the Oct. 27 Manufacturing Tour is the Door County Economic...
Door County Pulse
Hope Art Alcoves Gallery Reopens
The walls of the Hope United Church of Christ’s gallery space, Hope Art Alcoves Gallery, have been empty for a while, but the space is coming back to life Oct. 14, 5:30-6:30 pm, with an exhibit featuring the work of Door County artist Kari Anderson. Church member Mark Jinkins,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Inktober Contest
Feeling artsy? The Algoma Public Library is hosting its Inktober art contest for local artists of all ages. Registrations and submissions will be accepted until Oct. 21. Submissions should be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a canvas, board or paper. All media are welcome, but all entries must be able to be hung on a wall. Visit the library at 406 Fremont St. in Algoma or algomapubliclibrary.org/events to review t.
Door County Pulse
Drive-Through Booyah Sale
Door County Habitat for Humanity (DCHH), the Belgian Heritage Center and Thrivent invite the community to a drive-through booyah sale Oct. 8, 11 am, at DCHH, 410 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. This event – the third partnership between the Belgian Heritage Center and DCHH – features authentic booyah...
Door County Pulse
Science-Themed Artwork Unveiling in Sturgeon Bay City Hall
To celebrate its 50th-anniversary year, Wisconsin Sea Grant will unveil a work of public art on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Sturgeon Bay City Hall, 421 Michigan St. The public is invited to an outdoor reception at 11:30 am – a meet-and-greet with the artists, remarks from city officials and light refreshments.
Door County Pulse
Learn About Bats at The Ridges
The Ridges Sanctuary will host a Get to Know Wisconsin’s Bats program Oct. 14 at its nature center, 8166 Hwy 57 in Baileys Harbor. Participants will hear a presentation by Jennifer Redell, a Wisconsin bat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, about the state’s bats and white-nose syndrome at 2 pm. Then they’ll attend a workshop about bat-house building at 3 pm. Materials for a bat house, instructions about how to put it together and tips for installing it on your property will be included.
Comments / 0