Obituary: John C. Moore
John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.
Obituary: June Marie Lemens Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck
June Marie Lemens, Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck, 52, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Her life will be honored with a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor David Leistra officiating. June will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol.
Peninsula Pulse September 30-October 7, 2022
My nephew – a husband and the father of four young children – was killed by a drunk driver. I know the impact that such a tragedy can have on the entire family and their community, and so I was dismayed to read the “Can You Afford to Drink and Drive?” essay in last week’s [Sept. […]
Stukenberg Reads from Debut Novel Oct. 8
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg will present an author reading Oct. 8, 2-3:30 pm, at Write On, Door County. Her debut novel, News of the Air, was selected as the 2021 winner of the Big Moose Prize from Black Lawrence Press. Part domestic realism, part eco-fiction, this novel centered in northern Wisconsin is a story of family and place that unsettles.
Buy Books, Support the Library
Throughout the year, the various Door County Library branches host book sales whose proceeds benefit library programs and projects. During the Sturgeon Bay branch sales (pictured), patrons get access to the basement, where they can browse the workroom and overflow for discounted books – some in brand-new condition!. The...
New Pastor at Hope United
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay has hired its first female pastor in the church’s 140-year history. The Rev. Carol Reynolds joined Hope in late September as its full-time pastor after serving, most recently, a United Church of Christ congregation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Church members selected her after a comprehensive, 15-month, nationwide search.
Miller Expands Reach in 47th Juried Annual
The Miller Art Museum’s 47th Juried Annual exhibition, running through the end of October in Sturgeon Bay, features 70 contemporary, two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. This is the second year when the juried show has been open to artists from all across the state. When it began, it...
Hope Art Alcoves Gallery Reopens
The walls of the Hope United Church of Christ’s gallery space, Hope Art Alcoves Gallery, have been empty for a while, but the space is coming back to life Oct. 14, 5:30-6:30 pm, with an exhibit featuring the work of Door County artist Kari Anderson. Church member Mark Jinkins,...
Run Wild in Potawatomi State Park Oct. 8
One of the oldest sporting events in Door County returns Oct. 8 with the 34th Run Wild at Potawatomi State Park. Organizers expect nearly 400 runners, and park entry fees will be waived that day for participants. All runners get Run Wild race shirts, and age-group winners receive medals. Runners can still sign up at packet pickup Oct. 7, 3-7 pm, at Bay Shore Outfitters, 59 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay; or on race day in the park at 7:30 am.
Ephraim Historical Foundation Names Schreck As New Director
The Ephraim Historical Foundation has selected Cody Schreck as its new executive director. He will oversee the operations of the nonprofit organization that stewards robust archives; offers programs, tours and educational opportunities; and works to preserve five historical sites and seven historical structures. Schreck was hired as the foundation’s curator...
HELP of Door County Receives $10,000, Director Recognized
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: a time when the nation recognizes survivors of domestic violence and their struggles to live liberated, safe, violence-free lives. HELP of Door County has served thousands of victims and their children in this effort since it began in 1979. Executive Director Milly Gonzales was...
Door County Medical Center Auxiliary Fulfills $250,000 Pledge
When the Door County Medical Center proposed a new, state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility in 2018, the DCMC Auxiliary stepped forward to make a bold pledge of $250,000 over five years. That pledge was fulfilled Sept. 13 when a $45,000 check was presented to Brian Stephens, DCMC president and CEO, during the Auxiliary’s annual luncheon.
One-woman Show Honors Marilyn Monroe
August 5 marked the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, and Rogue Theater is presenting Marilyn/God by Rosary Hartel O’Neill to honor her memory. In this one-woman dramatic comedy, Monroe (played by Lola DeVillers) has just died and confronts voices in her head to validate her life as an actress. The play captures Monroe’s effervescent humor as she is both confused and intrigued by the signs she must follow to climb her way into heaven. It also explores the many levels of complexity of the cult goddess: her vulnerability, anger and loneliness, and the ways in which American culture and the worship of beauty and fame shaped, aborted and forwarded her rise to stardom.
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Nasewaupee Gives Notice to Split from SDFD
SDFD kicks one of the town’s members off the board. The Town of Nasewaupee provided the Southern Door Fire Board with official notice at its annual meeting Sept. 28 that the town intends to leave the Southern Door Fire Department (SDFD). Nasewaupee plans to form its own fire department...
Little Eddie Gets Big Boost for Mental Health Programs
A last-minute gift helped to double the impact of the eighth annual Little Eddie Big Cup golf outing at Peninsula State Park on Oct. 2. During the nine years since Eddie Strege’s passing, his friends and family have turned the event into not only a celebration of his life, but also a fundraiser to support mental health programs in Door County. Strege died by suicide after battling mental illness.
DCHS Featured Pet: Taz
Taz is a handsome, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Shy but sweet, he enjoys having his ears rubbed once he’s comfortable with those around him. Like all cats at WHS, Taz (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=31975045) is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, plus...
Six Authors Celebrate Fall at Reading Event
Six authors will come together Oct. 8, 4-5:30 pm, for an unusual reading event at Yardstick Books to celebrate autumn and the power of words. The event will feature readings by Big Bruiser Dope Boy, Gwen Hilton, Calvin Westra, Ted Prokash, Brooke Nicole Plummer and Manuel Marrero. Learn more about...
Book Fair Supports Local Writers
The sun was out for the second Door County Writer and Book Fair held Oct. 1 at Write On, Door County. The event featured 34 speciality groups and writers – novelists, poets, memoirists, song writers, playwrights, children’s picture book authors and others – who live in or have significant ties to Door County. The event also included author readings throughout the day.
Residents Give Gibraltar School Board Members a Raise
The Gibraltar Area School Board received a pay raise from residents who attended the district’s Sept. 27 annual meeting. During the meeting – required for all Door County school districts except Sturgeon Bay – 11 community members voted yes, and five (all board members) voted against raising the board members’ pay by 10% from the current $2,500 per year. After a motion by former board member Mike Peot had already been made and seconded for the raises, board member and finance expert Jeremy Schwab made a motion to keep board-member salaries the same.
