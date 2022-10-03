Read full article on original website
Obituary: John C. Moore
John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.
Peninsula Pulse September 30-October 7, 2022
My nephew – a husband and the father of four young children – was killed by a drunk driver. I know the impact that such a tragedy can have on the entire family and their community, and so I was dismayed to read the “Can You Afford to Drink and Drive?” essay in last week’s [Sept. […]
Peninsula Pulse Oct. 7-14, 2022
The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department (LWCD) is continuing to offer free well testing for private well owners as part of its comprehensive study on groundwater quality in the county. The program is accepting up to 300 participants for testing in October. Those who received a free well test in July 2022 are […]
Peninsula Poetry: In Honor of Francha Barnard
During October, the Door County Poets Collective is honoring the late poet Francha Barnard. Francha Barnard died close to her 76th birthday this year. She had retired to Baileys Harbor in 2005 after a lengthy career as a librarian in Sheboygan. Shortly after she arrived here, she joined the poetry...
Stukenberg Reads from Debut Novel Oct. 8
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg will present an author reading Oct. 8, 2-3:30 pm, at Write On, Door County. Her debut novel, News of the Air, was selected as the 2021 winner of the Big Moose Prize from Black Lawrence Press. Part domestic realism, part eco-fiction, this novel centered in northern Wisconsin is a story of family and place that unsettles.
IN MEMORIAM: Patty Williamson Still Had Stories to Tell
Patty Williamson was 74 years old when she wrote her first story for the Peninsula Pulse – a piece about the history of Ellison Bay’s Pioneer Store, published back in 2008. At the time, I thought it was a one-off effort. Over my 18 years at the Pulse,...
New Pastor at Hope United
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay has hired its first female pastor in the church’s 140-year history. The Rev. Carol Reynolds joined Hope in late September as its full-time pastor after serving, most recently, a United Church of Christ congregation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Church members selected her after a comprehensive, 15-month, nationwide search.
Miller Expands Reach in 47th Juried Annual
The Miller Art Museum’s 47th Juried Annual exhibition, running through the end of October in Sturgeon Bay, features 70 contemporary, two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. This is the second year when the juried show has been open to artists from all across the state. When it began, it...
Ephraim Historical Foundation Names Schreck As New Director
The Ephraim Historical Foundation has selected Cody Schreck as its new executive director. He will oversee the operations of the nonprofit organization that stewards robust archives; offers programs, tours and educational opportunities; and works to preserve five historical sites and seven historical structures. Schreck was hired as the foundation’s curator...
Buy Books, Support the Library
Throughout the year, the various Door County Library branches host book sales whose proceeds benefit library programs and projects. During the Sturgeon Bay branch sales (pictured), patrons get access to the basement, where they can browse the workroom and overflow for discounted books – some in brand-new condition!. The...
Sunrise Birding at Crossroads
Start the weekend with sunrise birding Oct. 8, 7 am, at Crossroads at Big Creek. Migration is underway, which often means The Cove Estuary Preserve is filled with birds. Join the naturalist in Crossroads’ efforts to inventory the birds passing through the preserve. Meet at the kayak landing at The Cove Estuary Preserve, 217 S. 20th Place.
Door County Medical Center Auxiliary Fulfills $250,000 Pledge
When the Door County Medical Center proposed a new, state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility in 2018, the DCMC Auxiliary stepped forward to make a bold pledge of $250,000 over five years. That pledge was fulfilled Sept. 13 when a $45,000 check was presented to Brian Stephens, DCMC president and CEO, during the Auxiliary’s annual luncheon.
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Outgoing Planner Receives Standing Ovation
(From left) District 1 Alder Helen Bacon is part of Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission, whose members gave planner/zoning administrator Christopher Sullivan-Robinson a standing ovation Sept. 21 while he was attending his final commission meeting. Sullivan-Robinson is leaving the position after five-plus years to begin a senior-planner position next month in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Run Wild in Potawatomi State Park Oct. 8
One of the oldest sporting events in Door County returns Oct. 8 with the 34th Run Wild at Potawatomi State Park. Organizers expect nearly 400 runners, and park entry fees will be waived that day for participants. All runners get Run Wild race shirts, and age-group winners receive medals. Runners can still sign up at packet pickup Oct. 7, 3-7 pm, at Bay Shore Outfitters, 59 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay; or on race day in the park at 7:30 am.
Residents Give Gibraltar School Board Members a Raise
The Gibraltar Area School Board received a pay raise from residents who attended the district’s Sept. 27 annual meeting. During the meeting – required for all Door County school districts except Sturgeon Bay – 11 community members voted yes, and five (all board members) voted against raising the board members’ pay by 10% from the current $2,500 per year. After a motion by former board member Mike Peot had already been made and seconded for the raises, board member and finance expert Jeremy Schwab made a motion to keep board-member salaries the same.
Little Eddie Gets Big Boost for Mental Health Programs
A last-minute gift helped to double the impact of the eighth annual Little Eddie Big Cup golf outing at Peninsula State Park on Oct. 2. During the nine years since Eddie Strege’s passing, his friends and family have turned the event into not only a celebration of his life, but also a fundraiser to support mental health programs in Door County. Strege died by suicide after battling mental illness.
Awards Made to Clear Former Nelson Property
The Baileys Harbor Town Board awarded three bids to aid in the clearing of the former Nelson property, which will be turned into a public park. During a Sept. 12 town board meeting, the board awarded the Nelson-site garage-removal project to K. Allen Gallery. Gallery owner Keith Clayton – the only bidder on the request for proposal (RFP) issued by the town – will move the standalone garage to his own property in Sister Bay before Nov. 4.
Sons of Norway Meeting, Genealogy Program
The Sons of Norway, HR Holand Lodge will hold an Oct. 11 meeting at Bay View Lutheran Church, 340 W. Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay, with a social at 11 am, a soup-and-salad potluck lunch, and a genealogy program. Laura Kayacan will be on hand to answer questions about Norwegian genealogy.
Group Seeks Input on Aging in Place
Do Good Door County, a non-profit tackling aging concerns in Door County, is embarking on a series of action plans to help make aging in place safe, enjoyable, and viable for current and future residents. A core part of developing an effective action plan is to collect information and feedback from Door County residents regarding how you view the opportunities and challenges faced by those who wish to age in place and to identify ways we can all work together to enhance the age-in-place infrastructure. For this reason, we are conducting a survey of Door County residents. The survey will end on October 25, 2022.
