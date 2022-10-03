John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO