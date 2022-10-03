ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin players and coaches react to Paul Chryst's firing

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
After more than seven seasons at the helm of Wisconsin football, Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday night following a 2-3 start to the 2022 campaign.

As the news broke, Wisconsin media, players past and present, and outsiders reacted on Twitter and other social media platforms. The most notable reaction? Star running back Braelon Allen, who had some choice words for fans that turned on former head coach Paul Chryst.

It was an emotional press conference, and one that stemmed from an emotional locker room being told the news.

Here is a look at what Badger media, players and others had to say about Paul Chryst’s firing:

Former Badger safety Collin Wilder:

Wisconsin freshman Charlie Jarvis:

The father of Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard:

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh:

Wisconsin sophomore OLB Kaden Johnson

Former Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell

Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock:

Former Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks

College Sports
